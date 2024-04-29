Oklahoma: Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH)

Tornadoes wreaked havoc in United States' Oklahoma on Sunday, claiming the lives of four individuals, including an infant, and rendering thousands powerless.

Tornadoes wreaked havoc in United States' Oklahoma on Sunday, claiming the lives of four individuals, including an infant, and rendering thousands powerless. A destructive outbreak of tornadoes flattened buildings in a rural town, while at least 100 people sustained injuries statewide.

Hours after tornadoes began late Saturday night, over 20,000 people remained without electricity. The town of Sulphur, with a population of about 5,000, bore the brunt of the destruction. A tornado ravaged the downtown area, leaving many buildings crumpled, cars and buses tossed, and roofs torn off houses across a 15-block radius.

“You just can't believe the destruction,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a visit to the hard-hit town. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed.”

Governor Stitt reported approximately 30 injuries in Sulphur, including individuals caught in a bar during the tornado. Across the state, hospitals confirmed around 100 injuries, mainly from debris-related incidents, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. Tragically, an infant was among the casualties, as mentioned by Hughes County Emergency Management Director Mike Dockrey on KOCO television.

US President Joe Biden reached out to Governor Stitt on Sunday, offering full federal support in light of the devastating weather.

The toll in Oklahoma adds to a string of tornadoes wreaking havoc in the nation's midsection since Friday. Another fatality was reported in Iowa, where a man critically injured during a tornado on Friday succumbed to his injuries, officials in Pottawattamie County announced Sunday.

Authorities detailed the trajectory of the Sulphur tornado, which originated in a city park before tearing through downtown, causing widespread destruction. The aftermath included flipped cars, shredded roofs, and damaged brick buildings, with shattered windows and doors adding to the chaos.

Further north, a tornado near Holdenville claimed two lives and left over a dozen homes damaged or destroyed, according to the Hughes County Emergency Medical Service. Another fatality occurred along Interstate 35 near Marietta in southern Oklahoma.

The torrential rains accompanying the tornadoes triggered dangerous flooding and necessitated water rescues. Outside Sulphur, rising lake levels forced the closure of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where a pedestrian bridge was wiped out.

Governor Stitt responded by declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties due to the severe weather's aftermath.

Elsewhere, residents in other states also grappled with the aftermath of destructive storms, including a tornado striking an Iowa town.

The spate of tornado activity began on Friday near Lincoln, Nebraska, with an industrial building collapse in Lancaster County. Fortunately, all 70 occupants were evacuated, with injuries reported as non-life-threatening. Suburban Omaha witnessed homes and businesses being demolished by a tornado on Saturday, extending its path of destruction into surrounding areas.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds toured the affected areas on Saturday, coordinating assistance efforts. Formal damage assessments are ongoing, with both states intending to seek federal aid.

