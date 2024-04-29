'Run for Modi' London event: Flash mob dazzles with performance on Jai Ho, Phir Aayega Modi & more (WATCH)

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Overseas Friends of BJP UK orchestrated a splendid "Run for Modi" event on Sunday, April 28, in the vibrant city of London, with a unique twist that left participants in awe.

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Overseas Friends of BJP UK orchestrated a splendid "Run for Modi" event on Sunday, April 28, in the vibrant city of London, with a unique twist that left participants in awe. What was billed as a leisurely walk to symbolize solidarity and support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned into a spectacle of dance, showcasing the vibrancy and unity of the Indian community.

Despite the drizzling weather, the event saw an overwhelming turnout, with more than 500 enthusiastic participants braving the rain to join in the festivities. However, it was the captivating flash mob that stole the show, unfolding against the iconic backdrop of the London Bridge. Participants and bystanders alike were mesmerized by the energetic and spirited performances set to iconic Bollywood and Indian patriotic songs.

The flash mob kicked off with the infectious beats of "India Wale" from the movie Happy New Year, setting the tone for a jubilant celebration of Indian culture and unity. Next up was the iconic title song from Rang de Basanti, evoking feelings of patriotism and pride among the onlookers.

As the performance reached its crescendo, the unmistakable notes of "Jai Ho" from the movie Slumdog Millionaire filled the air, inspiring cheers and applause from the crowd.

Finally, the flash mob concluded with the stirring anthem "Phir Aayega Modi," a testament to the unwavering belief and hope in Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous and progressive India.

Anand Arya, Vice President of OFBJP UK, expressed deep gratitude to the Indian community for their enthusiastic participation and unwavering support. Suresh Mangalgiri, GS OFBJP UK, commented that the "Run for Modi" event truly reflects the profound admiration and loyalty of the Indian community towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"Despite the adverse weather conditions, the enthusiasm and spirit displayed by the participants were truly commendable," said Darshan Grewal, Vice President of OFBJP UK, the release added.

The "Run for Modi" event attracted significant attention and praise across multiple media platforms, significantly reinforcing the message of unity and solidarity within the Indian community in the UK. Its overwhelming success stands as a clear testament to the steadfast support and enthusiasm of the Indian community towards Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous and progressive India.

Latest Videos