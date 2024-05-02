Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala man sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment over fatal crash in UK

    The Lewes Crown Court sentenced the accused to six years in prison and banned him from driving for 8 years.  The police stated the crash would not have occurred if the accused had been driving within the speed limit. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    A Kerala man was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment for killing a pedestrian while crossing the road in Britain. Andrew Forest (75), who was the head of the history department at Woking University, was dead when a vehicle driven by Sharon Abraham (27) hit him. The Lewes Crown Court sentenced the accused to six years in prison and banned him from driving for 8 years.

    The incident related to the case happened on July 26, 2023. The car hit the victim and fled from the scene. Sharon Abraham was apprehended 16 hours following the collision. The police stated that Sharon looked for "UK hit and run collision law" on his phone just before being caught and then deleted his search history. Sharon was reportedly driving at speeds ranging from 45 to 52 mph in a 30 mph zone. The police stated the crash would not have occurred if Sharon Abraham had been driving within the speed limit. 

    The court judge said that the defendant was driving in a speed grossly inappropriate way with a lack of attention and only braked at the last second of the incident.  Sharon pleaded guilty to a nine-year prison term and had it reduced to six years. Sharon Abraham, who has been prohibited from driving for eight years, will need to pass a re-test for driving in Britain.

