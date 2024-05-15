'Don't see any evidence of aliens': Elon Musk asserts extraterrestrial life never visited Earth (WATCH)

"I've not seen any evidence of aliens. And SpaceX, with the Starlink constellation, has roughly 6,000 satellites, and not once have we had to manoeuvre around a UFO. Never. So I'm like, okay, I don't see any evidence of aliens," Elon Musk said.

At the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference recently, Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, made headlines once again with his thoughts on extraterrestrial life and the future of humanity. Speaking on a panel titled "How to save the human race and other light topics," Musk shared his skepticism regarding the notion of aliens visiting Earth while also advocating for space exploration as a means to potentially discover remnants of ancient extraterrestrial civilizations.

Musk's stance on the existence of aliens may surprise some, given his penchant for pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. He expressed his doubts, stating, "I've not seen any evidence of aliens." Despite SpaceX's extensive satellite network, which includes approximately 6,000 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, Musk noted the absence of encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFOs). This lack of tangible evidence led him to question the prevailing belief in alien visitation.

However, Musk's skepticism does not preclude the possibility of extraterrestrial life altogether. He emphasized his openness to considering the idea of alien visitation if presented with compelling evidence beyond mere speculation. "If somebody has evidence of aliens, you know, that's not just a fuzzy blob, then I'd love to see it, love to hear about it," Musk stated.

Intriguingly, Musk framed his skepticism within the broader context of humanity's future. He pondered why, if advanced extraterrestrial civilizations exist, they have not colonized and explored the Milky Way galaxy. This line of reasoning led him to conclude that such civilizations, if they exist, must be rare and precarious. He likened human civilization to a "tiny candle in a vast darkness," emphasizing the importance of safeguarding our existence.

