    Kerala man dies after stray bullet hit in Sudan conflict; Centre assures immediate assistance

    The deceased has been identified as Albert Augustine, 48, a native of Nellippara village in the Kannur district.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Khartoum: In the midst of the current violent fighting between the country's army and paramilitary in the capital city of Sudan, an ex-serviceman from Kerala was killed in Khartoum on Saturday after being struck by stray bullets.

    The deceased has been identified as Albert Augustine, 48, a native of Nellippara village in the Kannur district. He has been working as a security manager with a firm in Sudan.  The incident was reported to Albert's Alavellil family in Kannur by another Keralite who lived in Albert's neighbourhood in Sudan.

    According to Alakode village panchayat president K M Joseph, Albert was hit by a bullet when he opened a window of his house to make a call to his son who studies in the UK. Albert's wife Sybella and daughter had gone to Sudan two weeks back for a short vacation. 

    The Indian embassy in Khartoum said Augustine was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan. The body of Albert Augustine has been shifted to the hospital, the Indian Embassy has informed. His wife and daughter have been shifted to the basement of the flat to escape further attacks. 

    Meanwhile, the Central Government has assured all help to the family and steps are on to bring his mortal remains to India. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan has been instructed to coordinate further steps.

    There have reportedly been explosions and skirmishes in several parts of Khartoum against the backdrop of rising hostilities between a paramilitary organisation and the Sudanese Army.

    Following a coup in October 2021, Sudan's military has been in control of the nation through a sovereign council ever since. The Army and the paramilitary have clashed over a suggested timeline for transferring control to a civilian government. 

    Around 4,000 Indians live in Sudan, including 1,200 who moved there decades ago, according to official statistics.
     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
