    R Madhavan 'grateful' as son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for India, proud father pens note

    R Madhavan is overjoyed and thankful as his son Vedaant won five gold medals in swimming at the Malaysian Invitational age group Championships in 2023.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    In addition to his status as one of our most celebrated actors, R Madhavan is renowned for his unwaveringly ardent support of his son Vedaant Madhavan's athletic career. He has often proudly displayed the important swimming competitions and events in which his kid has competed for the nation on a worldwide stage. The newest tweet from R Madhavan adds to his son's list of accomplishments as he returns home from the Malaysian invitational age group championships with five gold medals for India. The actor mentions that his son won five gold medals for the nation at the competition.

    On Sunday, R. Madhavan posted several images of Vedaant showing off his medals on Twitter. Another image showed him standing and posing with his award while wearing a tricolour.. Rocketry (2022) actor penned in his tweet, "With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB's at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. ❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI". Check out the post here:

    Responding to this news, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant!" Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Wow! Congrats on each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always!" Sameer Nair wrote, "Fantastic news! Congratulations, proud parents and Team Vedant for this amazing performance onwards and upwards ". Pritish Nandy wrote, "Fabulous news! Please convey my congratulations to Vedaant. His achievements get bigger by the day." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Work front: R Madhavan is busy with a handful of films across different industries. He will be seen next alongside Manju Warrier and Dailp Tahil in "Amriki Pandit". He will also play the lead role in "Thiruchitrambalam" fame Mithran R Jawahar's Next. The film is in pre-production and is expected to be a possible comeback for Madhavan in Tamil. He has also been roped in for two biopics on C Sankaran Nair and G D Naidu in Hindi and Tamil, respectively. Madhavan will also share the screen space with Siddharth and Nayanthara in S Sashikanth's directorial debut 'Test'. The shoot of the Tamil film commenced recently.

