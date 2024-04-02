Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JUIF leader Noor Islam Nizami shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Miranshah: Reports

    Noor Islam Nizami, a prominent local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants near Pakistan Market in Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

    JUIF commander Noor Islam Nizami shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Miranshah: Reports snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Noor Islam Nizami, a prominent leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was reportedly fatally shot by unidentified attackers near Pakistan Market in Miranshah.

    "Noor Islam Nizami, a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Pakistan Market in Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the police reportedly said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

    Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), commonly known as JUI (F), is a Deobandi political party in Pakistan. Established in 1945 as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, it underwent a factional split in 1988, with the "F" standing for the name of its leader, Fazal-ur-Rehman.

    Renowned as "the biggest religio-political party" in Pakistan, with considerable "proven street power" as of at least 2021, JUI (F) is primarily concentrated in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan, regions predominantly inhabited by Pashtuns.

    It emerged as the largest splinter group of the original JUI, which divided into two factions in 1980 due to disagreements over Pakistani president Zia-ul-Haq's support for Mujahideen outfits in the Afghanistan war.

    The other faction, JUI-S, led by Samiul Haq, holds regional significance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additional splinter groups include Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Nazryati (JUI-N), which separated in 2007 but reunited with JUI (F) in 2016, and Rabita Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, led by Muhammad Khan Sherani, which broke away in 2020.

    While officially registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan as "Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam", it is commonly referred to as "Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)".

    Also read: Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)

    In recent months, a number of high-profile killings, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, have taken place under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan.

    Nizami's death comes days after Luqman, also known as Mir Adil, a suspected member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Mamund area of Pakistan.

    Earlier this year, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, a Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM) commander, was found dead  in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    On December 17, 2023, in a strikingly similar occurrence, Habibullah, a suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, met his death when unidentified assailants ambushed and fatally shot him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    Interestingly, news of Habibullah's death emerged on the very day when unconfirmed reports circulated regarding Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted fugitive, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown perpetrators.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023 snt

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023

    Worlds most powerful MRI scanner unveils groundbreaking insights into human brain function (WATCH) snt

    World's most powerful MRI scanner unveils groundbreaking insights into human brain function (WATCH)

    Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)

    Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)

    Breaking Several children injured in shooting at school in Finaland Vantaa suspect arrested snt

    Finland shooting: 13-year-old opens fire at school in Vantaa; three students injured

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH) snt

    Iran warns retaliation after Israeli strike on consulate in Syria; protesters burn Israel, US flags (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mysore to Pondicherry 7 perfect weekend getaways from Bengaluru THIS summer gcw eai

    7 perfect weekend getaways from Bengaluru THIS summer

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Akash Madhwal dedicates POTM award to Rohit Sharma; says this one goes to him (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Akash Madhwal dedicates POTM award to Rohit Sharma; says this one goes to him (WATCH)

    Electoral bonds row: SBI refuses to share information on its guidelines in RTI reply gcw

    Electoral bonds row: SBI refuses to share information on its guidelines in RTI reply

    IPL 2024: Video captures MI fans' boos for Hardik, chants for Rohit at Wankhede from Mumbai train (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video captures MI fans' boos for Hardik, chants for Rohit at Wankhede from Mumbai train (WATCH)

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition gcw

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon