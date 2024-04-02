Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)

    A video allegedly shot in Rawalkot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has surfaced on social media showing Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists urging locals to pledge allegiance to jihad.

    Pakistan exposed! Jaish-e-Mohammad recruits for jihad in broad daylight in PoK (WATCH)
    Pakistan has often been in denial about being a safe haven for terror organisations and terrorists. Yet time and again, videos have emerged showing the contrary. One such video has emerged on social media, reportedly shot at Rawalkot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

    The video, the veracity of which is yet to be ascertained, shows terrorists affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad encouraging the locals to pledge allegiance to jihad. What's more shocking is that authorities in Pakistan, which went out of the way to mislead the Financial Action Task Force, allowed the brazen call to join jihad in broad daylight.

    The video surfaced weeks after a procession led by hundreds of Jaish-e-Muhammad members and supporters advocating Jihad against India in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti Masood Illiyas, a prominent JeM Commander, purportedly orchestrated the rally near the Line of Control (LoC).

    Pakistan's commitment to counterterrorism efforts faces renewed scrutiny, particularly following recent assertions to the FATF regarding the curbing of extremist activities. However, the visual evidence of militant assemblies presents a conflicting narrative.

    Critics highlight the contradiction between Pakistan's anti-terrorism claims and the occurrence of such events. This development heightens apprehensions about the country's status as a sanctuary for terrorist organizations.

    The complex relationship between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations has fluctuated between cooperation and conflict since gaining independence, with intermittent periods of engagement amid hostilities. Tensions escalated in 2019 after India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and restructuring the region into two Union Territories.

