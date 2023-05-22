Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian-origin turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

    Jaswant Singh Birdi  has taken over as the new Lord Mayor of the City of Coventry. He has served as Deputy Lord Mayor for the past 12 months, was presented with the Chains of Office at the Annual General Meeting at Coventry Cathedral.

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian origin turban wearing Lord Mayor of UK Coventry gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    A local British Sikh councillor based in Coventry has made history for the central England city by becoming its first turban-wearing Lord Mayor. Jaswant Singh Birdi, who was raised in West Bengal's Calcutta and was born in Punjab, travelled to Coventry 60 years ago and has been a city councillor for 16 years. 

    He recently took formal charge of his new post of Lord Mayor with the official Chains of Office with his wife Krishna by his side as the Lord Mayoress. "I'm very happy to be the Lord Mayor of my adopted city," Birdi said.

    "I will be honoured to show why I love it so much and to promote the city and the lovely people who live here," he added. "It has given so much to me and my family over the years," Birdi said.

    Also Read  | Shocking! Has Russia planted sleeper explosives on critical infrastructure in Britain's North Sea?

    "It also means a lot to me as a Sikh to wear the turban and the Chains of Office. It will demonstrate what a joyous multicultural city we have and perhaps serve as an example for others, too," he continued.

    Birdi has taken a leading role in establishing religious, social, and communal programmes in Coventry in addition to serving as a councillor.

    His charities of choice for the year as Lord Mayor and an ambassador for the city are the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Charity, the Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind, and the Muscular Dystrophy Charity.

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    He served as Deputy Lord Mayor for the past 12 months and was presented with the Chains of Office at the Annual General Meeting at Coventry Cathedral last week. He succeeds Councillor Kevin Maton in the role of Lord Mayor.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms AJR

    Shocking! Has Russia planted sleeper explosives on critical infrastructure in Britain's North Sea?

    PM Modi conferred highest honour of Fiji by PM Sitiveni Rabuka; check details AJR

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    Looking forward to celebrating vibrant Indian community in Sydney': Australian PM ahead of PM Modi's visit AJR

    'Looking forward to celebrating vibrant Indian community in Sydney': Australian PM ahead of PM Modi's visit

    India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit AJR

    'India believes in multilateralism': PM Modi emphasises on Indo-Pacific cooperation at FIPIC Summit

    Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching feet upon latter's arrival AJR

    Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching feet upon latter's arrival

    Recent Stories

    CM Shri Chouhans announcement implemented

    CM Shri Chouhans announcement implemented

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer ADC

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA AJR

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29 vma

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

    football transfer Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback snt

    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon