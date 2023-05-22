PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

FIPIC was launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014. The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday (May 22) conferred with the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea where he hosted the third summit of the Forum for IndiaPacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with his counterpart James Marape.



PM Modi was greeted by Marape. Papua New Guinea PM sought PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet as he arrived. The Indian Prime Minister will host the third summit of the Forum for IndiaPacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday.

