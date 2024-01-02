Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 24; over 100 tremors since initial quake

    Tsunami warnings were lifted, but the impact of the quake extended to Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida highlighted challenges in accessing affected areas

    Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 24; over 100 tremors since initial quake
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    The devastating earthquake, which struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, has resulting in at least 24 confirmed fatalities. Rescue efforts are underway as reports of damage continue to emerge, and the death toll is expected to rise. The city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture bore the brunt of the quake, experiencing extensive structural damage and fires, particularly in the central area known for its morning market.

    Wajima Municipal Hospital reported seven casualties, contributing to the grim toll. Ongoing aftershocks and debris obstructing roads have complicated rescue operations in the affected areas. Tsunami warnings, initially covering broad regions along the Sea of Japan, were lifted on Tuesday morning. The highest wave, reaching approximately 1.2 meters, hit Wajima Port on Monday night shortly after the 4:10 pm earthquake.

    Dramatic footage from NHK, the public broadcaster, revealed a seven-story building toppled sideways, with smoke billowing from the central Wajima area where a significant blaze erupted on Monday. Although over 200 structures have been engulfed by fires, authorities in Ishikawa prefecture believe the chances of further spread are minimal.

    The crisis extends beyond Wajima, with reports of injuries and structural damage in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, addressing the media, highlighted the challenges in reaching the northern areas of the Noto Peninsula due to road conditions. The central government is coordinating relief efforts, including the shipment of supplies by sea.

    The Meteorological Agency reports that the region has experienced more than 100 tremors since the initial earthquake. Authorities have yet to ascertain the complete scope of the damage, but photographic evidence reveals a damaged highway in Ishikawa.

    Approximately 1,000 Self-Defense Force personnel are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. The earthquake's epicenter was located around 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima, with a provisional depth of 16 km. 

    The Japan Meteorological Agency categorized the quake as a maximum level-7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, rendering it impossible for people to remain standing. This level of seismic activity was last recorded in 2018 in Hokkaido. The nation mourns the lives lost and grapples with the extensive aftermath of this tragic event.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed during public appearance (WATCH) AJR

    South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed during public appearance (WATCH)

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake (WATCH)

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake, tsunami (WATCH)

    Japan earthquake Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance Check post gcw

    Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance; Check post

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    The moment when 7 5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan WATCH gcw

    The moment when 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Foggy conditions stall 26 trains in Delhi; IMD forecasts colder spell in central India AJR

    Foggy conditions stall 26 trains in Delhi; IMD forecasts colder spell in central India

    cricket David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH) osf

    David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH)

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions within Thrissur taluk tomorrow over PM Modi's visit anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thrissur on January 3

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over'

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon