Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 24; over 100 tremors since initial quake

Tsunami warnings were lifted, but the impact of the quake extended to Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida highlighted challenges in accessing affected areas

The devastating earthquake, which struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, has resulting in at least 24 confirmed fatalities. Rescue efforts are underway as reports of damage continue to emerge, and the death toll is expected to rise. The city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture bore the brunt of the quake, experiencing extensive structural damage and fires, particularly in the central area known for its morning market.

Wajima Municipal Hospital reported seven casualties, contributing to the grim toll. Ongoing aftershocks and debris obstructing roads have complicated rescue operations in the affected areas. Tsunami warnings, initially covering broad regions along the Sea of Japan, were lifted on Tuesday morning. The highest wave, reaching approximately 1.2 meters, hit Wajima Port on Monday night shortly after the 4:10 pm earthquake.

Dramatic footage from NHK, the public broadcaster, revealed a seven-story building toppled sideways, with smoke billowing from the central Wajima area where a significant blaze erupted on Monday. Although over 200 structures have been engulfed by fires, authorities in Ishikawa prefecture believe the chances of further spread are minimal.

The crisis extends beyond Wajima, with reports of injuries and structural damage in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, addressing the media, highlighted the challenges in reaching the northern areas of the Noto Peninsula due to road conditions. The central government is coordinating relief efforts, including the shipment of supplies by sea.

The Meteorological Agency reports that the region has experienced more than 100 tremors since the initial earthquake. Authorities have yet to ascertain the complete scope of the damage, but photographic evidence reveals a damaged highway in Ishikawa.

Approximately 1,000 Self-Defense Force personnel are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. The earthquake's epicenter was located around 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima, with a provisional depth of 16 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency categorized the quake as a maximum level-7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, rendering it impossible for people to remain standing. This level of seismic activity was last recorded in 2018 in Hokkaido. The nation mourns the lives lost and grapples with the extensive aftermath of this tragic event.