Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the UK, celebrated Diwali with PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street on Sunday at 10 Downing Street. Jaishankar gifted Sunak a cricket bat having an autograph of Virat Kohli on it and a Lord Ganesh statue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street and presented him a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM S Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

UK Prime Minister said, “The Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed @DrSJaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin #Diwali celebrations.”

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street (WATCH)

Jaishankar is now in the UK on an official visit, where he is scheduled to meet with his UK counterpart, James Cleverly. He arrived in Britain on Saturday and will conclude his visit on November 15. He is also scheduled to meet several other dignitaries during his visit.

Against Netherlands in the final group-stage encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 12, Virat Kohli continued his scorching form with a fifty. At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India's top order had an outstanding start, setting the country up for a sizable total and further solidifying its supremacy in the competition.

Also Read | 'If larger nations violate international law...' Canadian PM Trudeau targets India again over Nijjar killing