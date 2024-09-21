Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kishkindha Kaandam box office report: Asif Ali's mystery thriller Surpass Rs 15 crores

    The film Kishkindha Kaandam is a Malayalam psychological mystery thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Asif Ali plays the protagonist. This is Dinjith's second film, following his debut with Kakshi Amminipilla. Bahul Ramesh wrote the screenplay and dialogue, which Joby George produces under the company Goodwill Entertainments. The film opened in theatres on September 12, 2024.

    Extended First Week Collection According to film industry tracker Friday Matinee, "Kishkindha Kaandam" has become Asif Ali's highest-grossing picture in Kerala after its extended first week of release. The film is expected to generate more than ₹15 crores in Kerala, marking a significant milestone in Asif Ali's career. By the conclusion of the second weekend, the film's total gross might reach close to ₹25 crores, a remarkable success for both the actor and the production crew.

    Kishkindha Kaandam Synopsis
    When a retired army officer's gun goes missing, his daughter-in-law launches an investigation, discovering buried family secrets and the inexplicable disappearance of her husband's kid. As the authorities investigate, the discovery of a monkey skeleton near the property, as well as a photo of a monkey holding the stolen pistol, add to the mystery, revealing unnerving parallels to the family's dark history. 

    Kishkindha Kaandam. Cast and Crew 
    Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali play the key roles in the film, with Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vaishnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalkal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav, and Jibin Gopinath providing supporting performances.

    Dinjith Ayyathan directed the film, which Joby George Thadathil produced for Goodwill Entertainments. Bahul Ramesh wrote the script, scenario, and dialogue, and also did the cinematography. Sooraj E.S. did the editing, while Mujeeb Majeed created the soundtrack. Kaka Stories oversaw the project design, while Vishnu Sujathan handled the sound mixing. Balu Thankachan mixed the trailer at 20db Black in Chennai, while Renju Raj Mathew did the audiography. 

    Bobby Sathyaseelan was main associate director, with Sajeesh Thamarassery as art director and Sameera Saneesh as costume designer. Rasheed Ahammed oversaw the makeup, Rajesh Menon was the production controller, and Srik Varier (POETIC) was responsible for the colour grading. 

    Pictorial FX was responsible for the visual effects, while Ads Of Ads handled the design. Goodwill Entertainments published the song, while Avenirtek Digital Private Limited served as its digital partner.

