'This is the stupidest...', Aamir Khan REJECTED 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel over Jai's affair with Meghna

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), directed by Abbas Tyrewala, remains a standout rom-com in Bollywood, beloved for its charming characters and emotional depth. While fans have long speculated about a sequel, Tyrewala recently revealed his humorous attempt to pitch one to Aamir Khan, which didn’t go as planned. Despite its success, both Tyrewala and Imran Khan have expressed doubts about the need for a follow-up

Abbas Tyrewala’s 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' (2008) remains a significant film in his career, but the idea of a sequel has lingered in discussions. In a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Tyrewala revealed his concept for a follow-up to the beloved Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh rom-com. However, when he pitched this idea to Aamir Khan, the reaction wasn’t what he expected. Aamir, who co-produced the original film, wasn’t thrilled, especially with the concept of Jai and Aditi parting ways.

Tyrewala humorously recalled how he pitched the sequel idea. He explained that he wasn’t entirely certain if he was serious about the idea at the time. He shared with Khan that the sequel would begin with Jai and Aditi living separately, and Jai having an affair with Meghna. Aamir Khan reportedly responded sharply, saying he didn’t care who made the sequel, but it would never be Tyrewala. Aamir expressed that it was the "stupidest" idea he had ever heard.

The original Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na wasn’t just about the lead pair Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza; it had a star-studded ensemble cast. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, Murali Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, and Paresh Rawal, who all delivered memorable performances. Adding to the film’s charm were special appearances by Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, creating an entertaining package. Co-produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, the film became an unforgettable cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Malayalam film industry mourns passing away of Kaviyoor Ponnamma; funeral today

In a past interview, Imran Khan also weighed in on the prospect of a sequel. He shared that a sequel wasn’t necessary because the original film wasn’t driven by its plot but by the emotional journey of the characters. According to him, revisiting the characters’ emotional experiences might not work well, as sequels are usually more fitting for plot-driven films, not character-driven ones.

While a sequel might not be happening anytime soon, fans can still revisit the original Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Latest Videos