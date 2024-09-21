Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amul denies supplying ghee to Tirupati temple amid 'animal fat in laddoo' row

    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    In the midst of a controversy over the usage of animal fat in Tirupati laddoo production, Indian dairy company Amul issued a statement clarifying that it never gave ghee (clarified butter) to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The Indian dairy brand's response came after social media posts suggested Amul had sent ghee to the shrine.

    "This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD," Amul's statement read.

    Also Read | Tirupati Laddoo Row: Plea in SC claims devotees' sentiments hurt, seeks protection of Hindu practices

    "We also want to explain that Amul Ghee is created from milk in our state-of-the-art, ISO certified manufacturing facilities. Amul Ghee is created from high-quality, pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies undergoes strict quality inspections, including adulteration detection as required by FSSAI," the statement continued.

    A big controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that pig fat and other substandard materials were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration.

    In response to the controversy, the central government also took action. Union Health Minister JP Nadda promised appropriate action after reviewing the Andhra Pradesh government's report on the subject. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Food, demanded an inquiry into the claims.

    BREAKING | Amid Tirupati laddu row, former CM Jagan Reddy hits back: 'Playing politics in God's name'

    Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy denied the accusations, claiming that the adulteration controversy was raised to deflect attention away from the 100 days of the Chandra Babu Naidu government. According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu is the kind of guy who will exploit God for political advantage.

    All samples, tests and results mentioned in lab test reports as evidence occurred under the NDA government, Reddy asserted. Further, Reddy said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud over Naidu's alleged undermining conduct towards the Tirumala deity

