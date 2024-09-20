Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaw-dropping! Vietnamese man builds UFO-inspired jet boat that reaches 50 kmph; video goes viral (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    Whether you're a UFO believer or a skeptic, one thing's for certain—this jaw-dropping creation is nothing short of extraordinary. In a remarkable display of ingenuity, a Vietnamese YouTuber has built a fully functional, UFO-shaped jet boat in his home workshop, dazzling the world with a fusion of fantasy and reality.

    Captured in stunning footage, the sleek saucer, constructed from fiberglass and steel, is equipped with automatic doors, illuminated panels, and a cockpit just large enough for the pilot. While this futuristic vessel doesn’t take to the skies, it does reach thrilling speeds of up to 31 mph (50 km/h) as it glides across the water.

    In a Facebook post sharing his incredible invention, the mastermind behind this marvel, Tran Long Ho, proudly declared: "I created what I was dreaming."

    Though the craft exudes a cutting-edge aesthetic, its beginnings are far from complex. In a detailed video documenting its construction, Mr Ho shows how he first sculpted a sand model of the UFO's top section. This rudimentary sand form was then coated with a thin layer of concrete, creating a durable shell on which layers of fiberglass and epoxy were applied.

    Also read: US top cops unveil groundbreaking UAP guide: The chilling truth behind UFO encounters & safety protocols

    Once the fiberglass hardened, the team carefully removed the concrete, leaving behind a light yet sturdy hull. Reinforced with fiberglass ridges and hexagonal patterns, the same process was repeated for the bottom hull, where the craft’s engine was mounted.

    One of the most eye-catching features is the series of hexagonal windows and sliding door panels. With mechanical precision, the doors slide open just as one might expect from a spacecraft, adding to the UFO-like allure.

    As the project neared completion, Mr. Ho turned his attention to electronics. The installation of LED strips cast a futuristic glow, while a steering wheel, pedals, and a dashboard transformed the cockpit into a command center. In another striking moment of the build, Mr. Ho is seen soldering numerous small solar panels, likely to power the vessel's lights and electronic doors.

    After a final coat of paint, Mr. Ho’s flying saucer was ready for action. Footage shows him reclining in the cockpit, racing along a river at exhilarating speeds, according to Vietnamese news outlet Tuoi Tre News. Despite its smooth design, the boat occasionally jolts out of the water, making for a thrilling ride.

    Social media quickly erupted with admiration for this brilliant feat of engineering. According to DailyMail, one commenter, a retired engineer, marveled, "I have designed a lot of things in my time, but this is the coolest thing I have ever seen!" Another enthusiastically declared, "You are a gift to all mankind... No human could do what you did!"

    Despite the intense interest in owning one of these UFO jet boats, Mr. Ho clarified that his creations aren't mass-produced for commercial sale. However, in a Facebook post, he hinted that he might sell his inventions to fund future projects, writing, "Anyone who likes to buy, I will sell them to get the money for accessories to invest for new and more interesting videos!"

    Previously, Mr Ho sold one of his jet boats for approximately 20 million Vietnamese Dong, the equivalent of around £612 ($814). It remains to be seen if this latest UFO-shaped wonder has been sold, but there's still hope for those dreaming of piloting their own flying saucer across the water.

