Caught on camera: Israeli army foils Hezbollah bombing attempt on Lebanese border, 2 operatives killed (WATCH)

In a dramatic encounter at the Israeli-Lebanese border, the Israeli army recently thwarted a bombing attempt by Hezbollah operatives, resulting in the death of two members of the militant group. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the two individuals were caught on camera planting explosives near the northern border. The operation, which took place at the beginning of the week, ended with the operatives being neutralized by a drone strike.

Footage of the incident, recorded by Hezbollah, surfaced on Friday amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, capturing the final moments of the operatives as they were targeted by Israeli forces. According to Israeli military sources, the individuals were attempting to set up bombs to target IDF troops stationed along the border.

The IDF reported that the bodies of the two Hezbollah members were retrieved after the operation, further escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in a conflict that has already seen heavy cross-border exchanges.

The incident came amid a significant rise in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly after the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel from Gaza in October 2023. Since then, Hezbollah, which has declared solidarity with Hamas, has engaged in frequent cross-border attacks on Israeli positions, intensifying the conflict.

Earlier today, Israel carried out extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including rocket launchers and weapons storage facilities. According to the IDF, over 100 rocket launchers that were primed for attacks against Israel were destroyed. These strikes were among the heaviest since the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the Israeli airstrikes and accused Israel of crossing "all red lines," describing the attacks as a "declaration of war." Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah would continue its cross-border attacks unless there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, Nasrallah hinted that Hezbollah was not seeking to escalate the conflict further but would continue its operations in response to Israeli aggression.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that the IDF is entering a "new phase of the war," with more focus on operations in the north. The IDF's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, recently approved a set of plans for the northern front, signaling a potential intensification of Israeli actions against Hezbollah.

With no signs of de-escalation in sight, the situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border remains volatile, with both sides bracing for further confrontations.

