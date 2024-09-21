Train accident averted! Fish plates, keys found on tracks removed in Gujarat's Surat (WATCH)

Railway personnel in Gujarat and Rajasthan successfully averted potential train derailments caused by deliberate tampering with tracks. These incidents, along with a freight train derailment in Mathura, have heightened concerns about railway security and potential sabotage attempts.

Another attempt at a train derailment was foiled on Saturday when railway personnel discovered and removed fish plates and keys from a railway track at Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat. According to Western Railways' Vadodra Division, some of the fish plates and keys were unlocked from the UP line and placed on the same track by unidentified miscreants, causing the train to stop moving. According to authorities, the railway ground crew acted quickly to restore train movement by removing the obstacles from the track.

The incident took place early morning near Kosamba Junction railway station in Surat when a trackman went to inspect the track around 5 am. The incident was reported to the station master and RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the track was quickly repaired to ensure that train operations were not disrupted. According to the railways, the timely information prevented train movement on the track, averting a major accident.

In another incident, two cement blocks weighing one quintal each were discovered 1 km apart on railway tracks between Saradhana and Bangadh villages in Rajasthan's Ajmer late Sunday night, September 8. Two Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) executives reacted and, with the assistance of police, prevented the train derailment attempt.

In yet another effort at train sabotage, unidentified miscreants placed a gas cylinder on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the Kalindi Express, which was heading from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, collided with the cylinder, although no accidents occurred.

On Wednesday evening about 8 p.m., a train derailed near Vrindavan Road Station and Ajhai in Mathura. Twenty-six freight train carriages derailed from the rails, significantly interrupting the Delhi-Mumbai railway line and causing panic among railway officials. Several wagons on the goods train were damaged after colliding with one another during the disaster. According to railway officials, the manner in which the freight train crashed suggests the likelihood of a premeditated plot. There are mounting worries that a terrorist organization was engaged in this event, spurring inquiries into its possible linkages to wider security issues, officials said.

