'Italy risks being laughing stock of the world': PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked intense debate with a provocative video criticizing Europe's handling of the migrant crisis.

In a viral video, Meloni warned that Italy risks becoming "Europe's refugee camp" and the "laughing stock of the world," calling for drastic measures, including a naval blockade in Libya and sinking NGO rescue ships.

"We risk becoming Europe's refugee camp, we risk becoming the laughing stock of the world! We need a naval blockade in Libya and to start sinking NGO ships," the Italian PM said in a fiery tone.

The video has gone viral, highlighting Meloni’s hardline stance against irregular migration. Her government recently impounded the humanitarian rescue ship Geo Barents for the 23rd time, intensifying its crackdown on Mediterranean migration.

The ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF), was detained in Salerno after rescuing 191 migrants. Italian authorities accused Geo Barents of endangering lives and failing to provide timely information, while MSF defended its actions, stating the rescue was necessary due to migrants being pushed overboard.

The Meloni administration’s tough policies have drawn criticism from humanitarian organizations, which argue that the measures obstruct vital rescue operations and contribute to increased loss of life.

Despite a decrease in migrant arrivals, with 39,500 reaching Italy by sea this year compared to 112,500 last year, there has been no corresponding drop in shipwrecks. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that at least 1,027 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean this year.

Pope Francis has condemned the refusal of aid to migrants, calling it a "grave sin" in his weekly address. Humanitarian groups and the UN are pressing the European Commission to assess the legality of Italy's actions under EU and international law.

The ongoing detention of humanitarian vessels, including those funded by high-profile figures like Banksy, and the extension of their operational restrictions have further fueled controversy. As Meloni's fiery rhetoric and stringent policies continue to dominate the headlines, the debate over Europe's approach to migration remains deeply polarized.

