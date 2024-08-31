Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Italy risks being laughing stock of the world': PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH)

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked intense debate with a provocative video criticizing Europe's handling of the migrant crisis.

    Italy risks being laughing stock of the world PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked intense debate with a provocative video criticizing Europe's handling of the migrant crisis. 

    In a viral video, Meloni warned that Italy risks becoming "Europe's refugee camp" and the "laughing stock of the world," calling for drastic measures, including a naval blockade in Libya and sinking NGO rescue ships.

    "We risk becoming Europe's refugee camp, we risk becoming the laughing stock of the world! We need a naval blockade in Libya and to start sinking NGO ships," the Italian PM said in a fiery tone.

    The video has gone viral, highlighting Meloni’s hardline stance against irregular migration. Her government recently impounded the humanitarian rescue ship Geo Barents for the 23rd time, intensifying its crackdown on Mediterranean migration.

    The ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF), was detained in Salerno after rescuing 191 migrants. Italian authorities accused Geo Barents of endangering lives and failing to provide timely information, while MSF defended its actions, stating the rescue was necessary due to migrants being pushed overboard.

    The Meloni administration’s tough policies have drawn criticism from humanitarian organizations, which argue that the measures obstruct vital rescue operations and contribute to increased loss of life.

    Despite a decrease in migrant arrivals, with 39,500 reaching Italy by sea this year compared to 112,500 last year, there has been no corresponding drop in shipwrecks. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that at least 1,027 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean this year.

    Pope Francis has condemned the refusal of aid to migrants, calling it a "grave sin" in his weekly address. Humanitarian groups and the UN are pressing the European Commission to assess the legality of Italy's actions under EU and international law.

    The ongoing detention of humanitarian vessels, including those funded by high-profile figures like Banksy, and the extension of their operational restrictions have further fueled controversy. As Meloni's fiery rhetoric and stringent policies continue to dominate the headlines, the debate over Europe's approach to migration remains deeply polarized.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report snt

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report

    Wont let you out unless Two women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks row snt

    'Won't let you out unless...': Women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks outrage

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India RTM

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

    Vintage resumes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates when they were 18 create online buzz; see viral post shk

    Vintage resumes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates when they were 18 create online buzz; see viral post

    World's popular YouTuber MrBeast hires Elon Musk's favourite lawyer to fight 'sociopath, fraud' claims shk

    World's popular YouTuber MrBeast hires Elon Musk’s favourite lawyer to fight ‘sociopath, fraud' claims

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 31: See latest price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 31: See latest price of 10gm gold here

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 31: Price of 22k falls by THIS much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 31: Price of 22k falls by THIS much

    SHOCKING! Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location dmn

    Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more RBA

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon