Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israeli strike that killed Hamas’ Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut caught on camera; watch CCTV footage

    Israel is rapidly moving towards its objective of eliminating the senior leaders, and think tanks of Hamas. Israel Defence Forces launched a precision strike to eliminate the Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon.

    Israeli strike that killed Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut caught on camera; watch CCTV footage avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Palestinian militant group Hamas is rapidly losing ground strength in the Gaza Strip as Israel's Defence Forces are taking the fight deep into the hideouts of the terrorists. Israel’s precisional strikes are also successfully taking down the elitist leaders of the Hamas group. Israel began the New Year with multiple strikes on Hamas. The IDF has continued its strikes in the last couple of days signalling its willingness to destroy the Hamas group.

    An Israeli strike in Lebanon’s Beirut on Tuesday killed Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri. Saleh al-Arouri, one of the senior leaders of the Hamas fled from Gaza to Beirut after the October 7 attacks. Saleh al-Arouri provided directions for on-ground assaults from Beirut itself. Israel’s precision strike also took down Senior Hamas Leader, Khalil al-Hayya. CCTV footage shows the precision strike and the large-scale explosion that took place in the aftermath of the hit. 

    Also Read: Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China’s Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines

    The duo were working on assault missions on Israel from Beirut under the protection of Hezbollah. Israel post the October 7 attacks vowed to take on the senior leaders of Hamas as well as the on-ground Jihadi militants. The Israel Defence Forces are slowly moving towards completing their objective of destroying the Hamas outfit. However, the fresh strike took place outside Gaza which could take the war outside the strip.

    Hezbollah is vowing for a revenge attack on Israel for the strike on Tuesday. In such a case, Lebanon may get involved in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Even Syria fired rockets toward Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights region presenting a challenge for Israel. Hamas under the backing of Iran may take the support of Syria and Lebanon and open multiple fronts of war in the coming weeks.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China's Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines avv

    Nepal to destroy 4 million doses of China’s Sinovac shots as China refuses to take back vaccines

    Japan Airlines collision: How 'written in blood' evacuation rules saved passengers; safety video goes viral snt

    Japan Airlines collision: How 'written in blood' evacuation rules saved passengers; safety video goes viral

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband sperm and have baby at 62 gcw

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband's sperm and have baby at 62

    16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw

    16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members snt

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura vkp

    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura

    Shimla to Gulmarg-7 places to enjoy snowfall in India RBA

    Shimla to Gulmarg-7 places to enjoy snowfall in India

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli poses as Lord Ram to 'Ram Siya Ram' in Cape Town; video goes viral snt

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli pays unique tribute to Lord Ram as 'Ram Siya Ram' plays in Cape Town (WATCH)

    'Wake Up Sid' sequel in making? Karan Johar confirms by sharing video of Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma RKK

    'Wake Up Sid' sequel in making? Karan Johar confirms by sharing video of Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma

    IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification OUT on agnipathvayu.cdac.in; check details AJR

    IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification OUT on agnipathvayu.cdac.in; check details

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon