Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court

Israeli lawmakers approved on Monday a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions. The text was approved by all 64 lawmakers from the ruling hard-right coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with opposition MPs boycotting the vote.

The Israeli Parliament has voted to pass a bill that would overhaul the country’s judiciary and limit its powers, despite mass protests from the country’s opposition. Last minute talks to find a compromise, led by the country’s president, failed to stop Israel’s far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from pushing ahead with the vote.

After a contentious debate, the third and final vote on the bill was approved 64-0. The opposition boycotted it in retaliation and left the chamber while yelling "shame" as they did so. The law, part of a wider effort to overhaul the judiciary, prevents the Supreme Court from striking down government decisions.

According to the law’s text, courts are prohibited from exercising any scrutiny over the “reasonableness” of cabinet and minister decisions, including appointments and the choice to not exercise vested authorities.

The vote came only hours after Netanyahu was released from the hospital, where he had a pacemaker implanted. His unanticipated hospitalisation provided a disorienting element to a dramatic set of events that were carefully followed in Washington. The Biden administration has regularly denounced Netanyahu's administration and its reform agenda. Late on Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a warning against moving forward with the legislative amendments that were sowing such a rift on the news website Axios.

