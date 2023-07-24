Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water

    Witness an extraordinary moment of compassion in a viral video as a chimpanzee surprises a photographer by washing their hands after sharing water. This heartwarming encounter showcases the emotional depth and intelligence of these incredible animals.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of compassion and intelligence, a viral video captured an extraordinary moment between a chimpanzee and a photographer. The heart-touching scene unfolds as the chimpanzee, after sharing a drink of water with the photographer, surprises everyone by taking an endearing initiative – washing the photographer's hands. This remarkable act of kindness has touched the hearts of people worldwide, showcasing the depth of emotional connection and intelligence that these incredible animals possess. 

    The heartwarming video was posted by the famous wildlife photographer and French director JC Pieri.

    In the video, Pieri could be seen seated next to a chimpanzee. The animal signals for him to assist in helping it drink water. The chimp fetches water from the ground with the help of the wildlife photographer's hand and consumes it.

    The video's most moving scene was when the animal cleaned Pieri's hands after he drank from it to make them clean. This demonstrated his concern for his human friend and how secure he felt with him.

    The video garnered 18 lakh likes in three days. Some of the viewers who watched the video commented that at times animals behave more respectfully than humans. Internet users were astounded by this video and wondered about the intelligence of chimps. A person commented on that post saying, “We need to connect more with animals.” Another said, “Amazing interaction with a beautiful creature… so clever.”
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by JC Pieri (@jcpieri)

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
