Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel prepares plan for unwanted pregnancies among women captives in Gaza as accounts of sexual abuse surface

    The Israeli government has proposed a dual-phase plan to help the returning captives with unwanted pregnancies and coping with the excessive trauma. Necessary groundwork has already begun in Jerusalem and Holon. Women under the captivity of Hamas militants have been treated inhumanely.

    Israel prepares plan for unwanted pregnancies among women captives in Gaza as accounts of sexual abuse surface avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Israel has been successful in facilitating the return of many hostages held by the Hamas group in Gaza. The Hamas group forcefully abducted hundreds of Israeli citizens during the October 7 attack. Following constant negotiations and attacks on Hamas, Israel managed to bring 80 percent of the captives back home.

    However, over 130 Israelis remain as hostages under Hamas. The Palestinian militant group has been using the hostages as bargaining chips demanding the release of terrorists. The captives who managed to return to Israel have shared the inhumane treatment faced especially by women. Hamas militants have engulfed themselves in gross human rights violations.

    Many fear that Israeli women were subjected to sexual abuse during the October 7 attack and that has continued even during captivity in Gaza. The families of captives have found themselves helpless in the traumatizing situation. A group of 20 people recently stormed a parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem demanding that the government do more to facilitate the release of hostages.

    Israel is also preparing a plan to tackle unwanted pregnancies among the women captives. Government officials fear that due to constant sexual abuse at the hands of Hamas militants, Israeli women could be facing unwanted pregnancy. The more time passes by in captivity, the likelihood of unwanted pregnancies rises. 

    The government in Jerusalem has proposed a dual plan that involves a series of tests for the returning hostages to detect physical injuries, body-related issues, and pregnancy. The second phase of the plan will involve providing physiological support to the victims, aiding the victims in coping with their trauma, which includes making decisions regarding potential pregnancies. The Wolfson Hospital in Holon has decided to work with the government on this matter and it has developed the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the dual-phase plan.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions AJR

    Maldives President extends warm wishes to India on 75th Republic Day amid diplomatic tensions

    Canada extends Republic Day greetings to India amid diplomatic tensions AJR

    Canada extends Republic Day greetings to India amid diplomatic tensions

    Modi leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Russian President Putin

    Modi's leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    NASA Mars Helicopter grounded; rotor damage ends 85 million dollar 'Ingenuity' mission

    NASA's Mars Helicopter grounded; rotor damage ends $85 million 'Ingenuity' mission (WATCH)

    Execution using Nitrogen gas debuts in Alabama; Kenneth Smith first convict to die using controversial method

    Execution using Nitrogen gas debuts in Alabama; Kenneth Smith first convict to die using controversial method

    Recent Stories

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Journalist Danish Manzoor bags media award, pledges support for orphan J&K girls

    Journalist Danish Manzoor bags media award, pledges support for orphan J&K girls

    Football Top 6 potential transfers in the final week of January transfer window osf

    Top 6 potential transfers in the final week of January transfer window

    Banff National Park to Lapland: 7 best Winter scenes around the World ATG

    Banff National Park to Lapland: 7 best Winter scenes around the World

    Mumbai braces for Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange leads march despite police hurdles AJR

    Mumbai braces for Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange leads march despite police hurdles

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon