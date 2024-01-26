Israel prepares plan for unwanted pregnancies among women captives in Gaza as accounts of sexual abuse surface

The Israeli government has proposed a dual-phase plan to help the returning captives with unwanted pregnancies and coping with the excessive trauma. Necessary groundwork has already begun in Jerusalem and Holon. Women under the captivity of Hamas militants have been treated inhumanely.

Israel has been successful in facilitating the return of many hostages held by the Hamas group in Gaza. The Hamas group forcefully abducted hundreds of Israeli citizens during the October 7 attack. Following constant negotiations and attacks on Hamas, Israel managed to bring 80 percent of the captives back home.

However, over 130 Israelis remain as hostages under Hamas. The Palestinian militant group has been using the hostages as bargaining chips demanding the release of terrorists. The captives who managed to return to Israel have shared the inhumane treatment faced especially by women. Hamas militants have engulfed themselves in gross human rights violations.

Many fear that Israeli women were subjected to sexual abuse during the October 7 attack and that has continued even during captivity in Gaza. The families of captives have found themselves helpless in the traumatizing situation. A group of 20 people recently stormed a parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem demanding that the government do more to facilitate the release of hostages.

Israel is also preparing a plan to tackle unwanted pregnancies among the women captives. Government officials fear that due to constant sexual abuse at the hands of Hamas militants, Israeli women could be facing unwanted pregnancy. The more time passes by in captivity, the likelihood of unwanted pregnancies rises.

The government in Jerusalem has proposed a dual plan that involves a series of tests for the returning hostages to detect physical injuries, body-related issues, and pregnancy. The second phase of the plan will involve providing physiological support to the victims, aiding the victims in coping with their trauma, which includes making decisions regarding potential pregnancies. The Wolfson Hospital in Holon has decided to work with the government on this matter and it has developed the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the dual-phase plan.