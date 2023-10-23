Israel-Palestine war: IDF's Yahalom Unit clears booby-trapped school bags left by Hamas | WATCH

One of the most distressing challenges the IDF faces is the discovery of several booby-traps left by the Hamas terrorists. These hidden traps are making it difficult and time-consuming to clear the area of potential threats and ensure the safety of local residents.

The IDF's Yahalom Unit, a combat engineering special forces unit, is facing a daunting and dangerous task in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack. The attack resulted in the loss of several lives and left behind a trail of explosives and weapons, complicating efforts to secure the affected areas in Israeli territory.

One of the most distressing challenges the IDF faces is the discovery of several booby-traps left by the Hamas terrorists. These hidden traps are making it difficult and time-consuming to clear the area of potential threats and ensure the safety of local residents.

To make matters worse, reports have emerged that some of the victims of the attack were booby-trapped with explosives themselves. This horrifying tactic underscores the ruthlessness of the terrorists and the need for meticulous care when handling the aftermath of such incidents.

In a disturbing revelation, the IDF released images of a child's school bag discovered in a field. The seemingly innocent bag was rigged with a remote-activated explosive device, weighing a substantial 7 kg. This chilling discovery illustrates the terrorists' deliberate strategy to exploit the goodwill and curiosity of unsuspecting civilians, endangering even the youngest members of the community.

The Yahalom Unit is working diligently to clear these areas, but it is a slow and meticulous process due to the pervasive threat of booby-traps and other hidden explosives. The safety of IDF personnel, as well as the local population, remains a top priority as they navigate the hazardous aftermath of this attack.

The discovery of such treacherous traps underscores the importance of international efforts to combat terrorism and protect civilian populations from such inhumane tactics. The IDF's dedication to these tasks highlights the resilience and determination of the Israeli forces in the face of adversity.