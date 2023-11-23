Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Hamas war: 13 hostages held in Gaza to be released on Friday, confirms Qatar (WATCH)

    At a press conference in Doha, a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said the ceasefire will begin Friday at 7 am (10:30 am IST )and that the first hostage release, of 13 hostages, will be at 4 pm (9:30 pm IST).

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, a representative from the Qatari foreign ministry on Thursday provided certain specifics about the arrangement through which certain hostages will be freed in exchange for a four-day pause. At a press conference in Doha, Majid al-Ansari confirmed that the ceasefire will begin on Friday, November 24 at 7 am (10:30 am IST) and the first hostage release, of 13 hostages, will be at 4 pm (9:30 pm IST). Following the hostage release, there will be a subsequent liberation of certain Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons. The spokesperson has mentioned that, due to security concerns, the precise details of the process cannot be disclosed.

    Majid al-Ansari added that the criteria on who is to be released was "purely humanitarian" - "getting woman and children out of harm's way as soon as possible". He emphasized that Qatar's objective with this deal is to achieve a enduring truce. He also acknowledged the complexity of the situation, describing it as having many "moving parts" on the ground, with similar releases planned daily within a specified timeframe. 

    "They will be handed over to the Red Cross, and the idea is to make the transfer as safe as possible for all parties. We have to remember this is a war zone," he added.

    The spokesperson from the Qatari foreign ministry also outlined that they anticipate the commencement of aid deliveries into Gaza through the Rafah crossing once the ceasefire is initiated. 

    Also read: How IDF's covert Unit 504 played a key role in uncovering Hamas network beneath Gaza hospitals

    In the aftermath of its October 7 attack within Israel, Hamas is reported to have taken at least 240 Israeli hostages. The negotiated agreement between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, outlines the return of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for a four-day cessation of hostilities and the release of 150 Palestinians held in Israeli custody.

    Originally scheduled for Thursday, the initial release was delayed due to last-minute complications in implementing the ceasefire.

    The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 resulted in a death toll of at least 1,200 people. The subsequent Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the local health ministry, has claimed the lives of at least 13,000 Palestinians, including numerous children. Independent verification of casualty figures during the conflict has been challenging for journalists.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
