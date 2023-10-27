Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    In preparation for a potential ground offensive against Hamas, the Israeli military has launched an incursion deeper into Gaza. However, the intricate network of tunnels maintained by Hamas presents a significant obstacle, with reports suggesting that the group has taken hostages within these subterranean passages.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has now entered its 21st day, the Israeli military faces a formidable challenge in countering Hamas' extensive tunnel network. The conflict began after a surprise cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, resulting in approximately 1,400 casualties. In response, Israel has been conducting a sustained bombardment of Gaza, resulting in over 7,000 Palestinian casualties.

    Hamas is known to have an array of tunnels, some extending for hundreds of kilometers and reaching depths of up to 80 meters beneath the sandy coastal strip of Gaza and its borders.

    To confront this challenge and combat Hamas through its tunnel network, Israel is reportedly developing "sponge bombs." These unique munitions trigger a sudden release of foam that rapidly expands and hardens.

    These sponge bombs are described as chemical grenades devoid of traditional explosives; instead, they are designed to seal off gaps or tunnel entrances from which Hamas operatives may emerge. These devices are encased within a protective plastic container with a metal barrier that separates two distinct liquids. Upon activation, these liquids merge and advance toward their intended destination.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been observed using these sponge bombs during exercises within a mock tunnel system near the Gaza border in 2021.

    Among the elite units assigned to navigate the subterranean challenges is Yahalom, a team of specialist commandos from Israel's Combat Engineering Corps, often referred to as the "weasels." Their expertise lies in locating, clearing, and neutralizing the tunnels that Hamas relies on for various purposes.

