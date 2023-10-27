Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    The court additionally imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Ansari, who was found guilty under the Gangster Act, a case registered against him in 2010. This marks Ansari's sixth conviction in separate cases filed against him in the past 13 months.

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Friday (October 27) faced a significant legal blow when a Ghazipur MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced him to 10 years in prison. This verdict is in connection with the murder of Kapil Dev Singh and the 2010 attempt to murder case of Mir Hasan, for which Ansari was a key conspirator.

    The Gangster Act was invoked in both the Kapil Dev Singh and Mir Hasan cases.

    Previously, on June 5, Mukhtar Ansari had been convicted by the Varanasi MP/MLA court for the murder of Awadesh Rai, the elder brother of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, receiving a life imprisonment sentence.

    In a related development, a few weeks ago, the Enforcement Directorate initiated action against Ansari by attaching lands, a building, and bank deposits valued at over Rs 73.43 lakh as part of a money laundering investigation. The total registered worth of these properties is Rs 73,43,900, reflecting ongoing legal actions against the prominent politician.

