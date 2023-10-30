Israel demands action after mob storms Russian airport in search of Jewish passengers, 60 arrested | WATCH

The presence of protesters led to the airport's closure, with reports suggesting that approximately 20 people sustained injuries, including two in critical condition. Passengers inside the airport had to hide due to fears of potential attacks, while those outside were forced to seek refuge inside the planes.

In a shocking incident, a large group of young men swarmed the Makhachkala International Airport in Russia's Dagestan region, driven by reports of a flight from Israel landing there. The mob, many brandishing Palestinian flags and anti-Israel placards, forcibly entered the airport, with some attempting to board idling planes. Videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene of protesters blocking the airport gate.

Their signs conveyed strong anti-Israel sentiments, with messages like "child killers have no place in Dagestan" and "we are against Jewish refugees." As the situation intensified, the airport authorities had to arrest 60 individuals in connection with the incident. Locals had earlier besieged a hotel looking for Jewish guests, before converging on the airport upon learning of the Tel Aviv-bound flight's arrival.

Explained: Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War?

The presence of protesters led to the airport's closure, with reports suggesting that approximately 20 people sustained injuries, including two in critical condition. Passengers inside the airport had to hide due to fears of potential attacks, while those outside were forced to seek refuge inside the planes.

Israel swiftly responded to the situation, expressing deep concern. The Israeli government, including the Prime Minister's office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security Council, closely monitored the developments in southern Russia's Dagestan district. Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Alex Ben Zvi, collaborated with Russian authorities to ensure the safety of Jewish and Israeli individuals on the scene.

Joe Biden urges Netanyahu to protect Gaza civilians as death mounts

Israel denounced any attempts to harm its citizens or Jews anywhere and called for strong action against the rioters involved in the airport siege. The incident underscores the importance of addressing such acts of violence and discrimination to maintain peace and security.