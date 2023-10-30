Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War?

    The design of the monument is an embodiment of the enduring friendship between the two nations. It features a structure representing the core theme of friendship in life and death, symbolized by the rib cage's protective role, safeguarding the heart and soul.

    Explained Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    In a significant tribute, Bangladesh is set to commemorate the anniversary of the 1971 war with India by unveiling its first-ever war memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers. This monumental gesture expresses profound gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces, whose unwavering efforts played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

    The foundation stone for this momentous war memorial was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, during PM Modi's visit in March 2021.

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far

    Nestled on a sprawling 4-acre expanse in Ashuganj, near the India-Bangladesh border, the memorial site holds historical significance, as it was the backdrop for several intense battles during the war. The names of more than 1,600 martyred Indian soldiers will be etched into the memorial's walls.

    The design of the monument is an embodiment of the enduring friendship between the two nations. It features a structure representing the core theme of friendship in life and death, symbolized by the rib cage's protective role, safeguarding the heart and soul. The concept further incorporates flying doves, emblematic of the peace achieved through the sacrifices of these brave soldiers, as explained by Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retired), a distinguished recipient of Swadhinata Padak, Bir Protik, and Padma Shri.

    Other key figures involved in this noble endeavor include Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan, the principal designer of the memorial, Bangladesh's Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, a freedom fighter during the 1971 war, and Ishrat Jahan, Secretary of the Liberation War Ministry.

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: East Coast Railway takes swift action, issues helpline numbers; check details

    The memorial grounds are designed to provide a serene and informative experience to visitors, featuring flag-raising ceremonies in honor of the martyrs, a museum, a bookshop, a children's park, and a food court for the convenience of the public.

    The concept of this memorial emerged from the vision of Lt Col Zahir, who proposed the idea to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, emphasizing the importance of honoring the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the liberation of Bangladesh.

    The 1971 war was initiated in response to the mass protests in Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan, against the ruling government. The situation escalated as the Pakistan military launched Operation Searchlight and carried out acts of genocide. In the face of mounting violence, India entered the conflict on December 3, 1971, in support of the people of Bangladesh. The war culminated on December 16, marked by the surrender of the Pakistan Army and the successful liberation of Bangladesh.

    In India, the victory is commemorated as Vijay Diwas, signifying not only the sacrifices of the soldiers but also the profound shared history and friendship between the two neighboring nations.

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house anr

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house

    KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details

    Kerala: Private buses go on flash strike in Kannur and Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Private buses go on flash strike in Kannur and Kozhikode

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far AJR

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Teen Guna Lagaan India's dominant WC win over England evokes memories of classic among fans snt

    'Teen Guna Lagaan...': India's dominant WC win over England evokes memories of classic among fans

    Apple employee receives award from CEO Tim Cook after working 10 years watch unboxing video gcw

    Apple employee receives 'award' from CEO Tim Cook after working 10 years | WATCH unboxing video

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha'

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead anr

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers vkp

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon