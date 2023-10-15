Israel's counter-terrorism sweep: Over 190 Hamas operatives arrested, weapons seized in Judea and Samaria

Amid the ongoing war, Israel Defence Forces' extensive counter-terrorism operation results in 49 arrests, including 33 Hamas operatives, and the seizure of weapons in Judea and Samaria.

In a relentless effort to combat terrorism and prevent acts of violence amid the ongoing war with Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in conjunction with the Shin Bet and MGB security agencies, executed a sweeping operation throughout the Judea and Samaria region. The operation resulted in the successful arrest of 49 wanted individuals, 33 of whom were confirmed operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas. Furthermore, over NIS 50,000 designated for funding terrorist activities was confiscated during the operation.

The coordinated efforts of the IDF, Shin Bet, and MGB involved multiple locations within the Judea and Samaria Counter-Terrorism Division. These arrests represent a significant step in thwarting potential acts of terrorism and maintaining security within the region.

One of the most notable aspects of the operation was the seizure of various weapons. In Kfar Tel, security forces discovered a cache of arms, including a firearm, Kalashnikov and M16 rifles, ammunition, and military equipment. These findings serve as a stark reminder of the constant threat posed by extremist elements. Moreover, in the village of Yavd, authorities confiscated more than NIS 50,000, which had been earmarked for potential terrorist activities.

The operation extended to Beit Omer and Beit Rima, where weapons and an air pistol were seized. The diligent work of the security forces prevented these arms from falling into the wrong hands, thereby reducing the risk of violence and terrorism.

Unfortunately, not all aspects of the operation proceeded without incident. In one small village in Binyamin, a violent disturbance erupted, involving the throwing of stones, bricks, and explosives. In response, the IDF personnel used measured force to protect themselves and maintain order.

Similar incidents occurred in the Jilzon refugee camp, where violent disturbances featured the throwing of stones, explosives, and Molotov cocktails. In these cases, the IDF forces took appropriate measures to disperse the protests and restore safety to the region.

In Beit Rima and Salafit, more violent disturbances transpired, which included the hurling of stones, burning of tires, and Molotov cocktails targeting the security forces. In these cases, the IDF responded with live fire and crowd control measures to quell the protests.

Additionally, in Tubas, armed individuals opened fire on the security forces. In response, the IDF engaged the armed individuals, and injuries were reported. This incident highlights the dangers that security personnel face in their ongoing efforts to protect the region.

Since the commencement of this campaign, approximately 330 wanted individuals have been arrested within the Judea and Samaria Division, alongside the Bekaa and Emekim Division. Of these arrests, over 190 have been linked to the terrorist organization Hamas. These proactive measures underscore Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining security in the face of ongoing threats.