Israel bombs Palestine's Gaza University, US requests clarification as death toll increases (WATCH)

Protests against Israel have surged around the world after the Israel Defence Force allegedly attacked the Gaza University campus also known as Al-Asraa University. In the latest attack on Khan Yunis city, at least 77 people have died according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Israeli Defence Force allegedly conducted strikes on Palestine’s Gaza University on Thursday causing intensified protests across the world especially in the US. The US State Department refused to comment on the development due to a lack of information. The US through backdoor diplomacy has asked for clarifications on the bombing.

A video has been circulating on social media since Thursday that depicts the bombing of the Gaza University. A strike rapidly struck the huge campus of the University causing an instant strong impact that sent shockwaves to the area nearby damaging even the properties in close proximity. The main campus site blew into pieces while the campus at the backside also couldn't sustain the attack.

Protests against the bombing have intensified while confirmation is still awaited if it was Israel Defence Forces behind the attack. The attack has gathered strong reactions from all parts of the world against Israel. According to Israeli sources, the Gaza University locally known as Al-Asraa University was used by Hamas militants as a base, weapon storage, and tunnel access.

Tunnels inside the Gaza University are said to reach up to the Israel-Palestine border. The attacks have recently intensified from the Israel side despite requests from the US government to reduce the military advance in the Gaza Strip has begun a new wave of attacks on the Hamas militant group. Eyewitnesses in Khan Yunis, the main city in southern Gaza revealed that the city has seen massive rounds of gunfire and airstrikes.

At least 77 have been killed in the latest attack on Khan Yunis which houses senior Hamas leaders. Heavy gunfire was also heard near the Al-Amal hospital on Thursday causing wide-scale panic among the locals. The US is pressing Israel for peace as the North American nation is moving towards intense mode due to the general elections this year.