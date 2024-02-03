Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iraq raises concern and fear as US military targets dozens of Iran-linked sites in strikes across Iraq & Syria

    In a tense escalation, Iraq voices deep concern and fear following widespread US military strikes, targeting numerous Iran-linked sites across both Iraq and Syria, raising apprehensions about potential repercussions in the region.

    Iraq raises concern and fear as US military targets dozens of Iran-linked sites in strikes across Iraq & Syria avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    The US military conducted retaliatory strikes on terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria after an attack took place on a US military base which resulted in the killing of three soldiers. Washington DC put out a strong statement following the US base attack on Sunday. The accusations of the attack were levied on Iran and retaliatory attacks were expected soon. 

    The US made the claim that the Iran Revolutionary Guard (IRG) was behind the fatal attack at the Tower 33 base that killed three American soldiers and injured close to 40 personnel. The US military carried out a retaliatory attack on Friday targeting 85 linked targets linked to the Iranian group.

    The Iraq administration expressed its concerns and fears after the US military attack. The region has already been engulfed in conflict since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October last year. The Houthis blockade in the Red Sea was a direct result of the war in Gaza causing another flame for the conflict.

    With the US military strikes, the region is expected to move further deep into the ideological/religious conflict. The US administration also indicated further attacks on Iran Revolutionary Guard in the Middle Eastern Region. The Iraq administration hit out at the US military for conducting the air strikes by violating the Iraqi air space.

    General Yehya Rasool said, “These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It will have disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region.” The UK government supported the retaliatory strikes by the US military against terror forces.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Several wounded in knife attack at major Paris railway station; suspect arrested snt

    Knife attack at Paris' biggest railway station leaves three wounded; suspect arrested (WATCH)

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    UK MP Bob Blackman slams biased BBC reporting on Ram Mandir in British Parliament (WATCH)

    India UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians snt

    India's UPI goes global: France's Eiffel Tower leads way, offers seamless transactions for Indians

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag avv

    Queen Elizabeth's custom Range Rover hits sales floor - Unveiling the jaw dropping royal price tag

    Recent Stories

    Know the benefits extended to Bharat Ratna awardees anr

    Know the benefits extended to Bharat Ratna awardees

    'Bharat Mata not your mother?' Minister Meenakshi Lekhi lashes out at Kerala audience over poor chant response video rkn

    'Bharat Mata not your mother?' Minister Meenakshi Lekhi lashes out at Kerala audience over poor chant response

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details AJR

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details

    Valentines Day 2024 7 reasons why Paris is called the City of Love ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 reasons why Paris is called the 'City of Love'

    football ISL 2023-24: Lobera applauds Odisha FC's resilience in narrow win against Kerala Blasters; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Lobera applauds Odisha FC's resilience in narrow win against Kerala Blasters; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon