Iraq raises concern and fear as US military targets dozens of Iran-linked sites in strikes across Iraq & Syria

In a tense escalation, Iraq voices deep concern and fear following widespread US military strikes, targeting numerous Iran-linked sites across both Iraq and Syria, raising apprehensions about potential repercussions in the region.

The US military conducted retaliatory strikes on terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria after an attack took place on a US military base which resulted in the killing of three soldiers. Washington DC put out a strong statement following the US base attack on Sunday. The accusations of the attack were levied on Iran and retaliatory attacks were expected soon.

The US made the claim that the Iran Revolutionary Guard (IRG) was behind the fatal attack at the Tower 33 base that killed three American soldiers and injured close to 40 personnel. The US military carried out a retaliatory attack on Friday targeting 85 linked targets linked to the Iranian group.

The Iraq administration expressed its concerns and fears after the US military attack. The region has already been engulfed in conflict since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October last year. The Houthis blockade in the Red Sea was a direct result of the war in Gaza causing another flame for the conflict.

With the US military strikes, the region is expected to move further deep into the ideological/religious conflict. The US administration also indicated further attacks on Iran Revolutionary Guard in the Middle Eastern Region. The Iraq administration hit out at the US military for conducting the air strikes by violating the Iraqi air space.

General Yehya Rasool said, “These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It will have disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region.” The UK government supported the retaliatory strikes by the US military against terror forces.