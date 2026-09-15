Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China for talks with Wang Yi. This diplomatic engagement precedes Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected US visit and occurs amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on September 16 and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, as Beijing also prepares for President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X, said, "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on September 16. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold talks with him."

Regional Tensions and Diplomatic Engagement

The visit comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the United States on September 24, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump. Trump announced the date while speaking with executives from the US travel sector, saying he expected the meeting with Xi to produce positive outcomes in early September. "By the way, we have the president of China coming on the 24th; it’ll be very exciting and be great, and I'd love to have him," Trump said.

Araghchi's China visit also comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia due to its military confrontation with the US, with Iran seeking diplomatic engagement with key partners amid regional instability. The Iranian Foreign Minister and Wang Yi had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kyrgyzstan in July. Araghchi also held a pull-aside meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Iran at the BRICS Summit

Araghchi's visit also follows Iran's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian led the country's delegation.

Call for Action Against Sanctions

Addressing the BRICS Summit, Pezeshkian called on member countries to take practical measures against what he described as unilateral and inhumane sanctions and urged the grouping to play a greater role in addressing global conflicts. "BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalisation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," Pezeshkian said.

New Delhi Declaration 2026

The BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which called for reforms in global governance and stronger representation for developing countries. The declaration also expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also stressed the importance of maintaining the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

Bilateral Meeting with India

On the sidelines of the summit, Pezeshkian also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders discussing bilateral relations and developments in West Asia. PM Modi underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, while highlighting the importance of freedom of navigation, uninterrupted commerce and the safety of seafarers amid tensions affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Against this backdrop, Araghchi's talks with Wang Yi are expected to provide an opportunity for Beijing and Tehran to exchange views on regional developments and broader international issues ahead of Xi's high-profile engagement with Washington. (ANI)