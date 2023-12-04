Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

Of the 75 hikers, 49 had descended, with 12 still missing. Search and rescue teams worked persistently through the night to assist mountaineers to safety, as mentioned by the West Sumatra's natural resources conservation agency.

A tragic volcanic eruption on Mount Marapi in western Indonesia claimed the lives of at least 11 hikers, while three survivors have been found, according to a local rescue official. The eruption, which occurred on Sunday, propelled a column of ash about 3,000 meters into the sky from the 2,891-meter peak of Mount Marapi, situated on Sumatra Island.

Abdul Malik, head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, reported, "There are 26 people who have not been evacuated, we have found 14 of them, three were found alive and 11 were found dead," a day following the volcanic activity. Malik noted that the total count included 75 hikers on the mountain since Saturday, and efforts were underway to account for the remaining individuals.

Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention

Of the 75 hikers, 49 had descended, with 12 still missing. Search and rescue teams worked persistently through the night to assist mountaineers to safety, as mentioned by the West Sumatra's natural resources conservation agency.

Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency, highlighted the condition of some rescued hikers receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained due to the intense heat, explaining, "Some suffered from burns because it was very hot, and they have been taken to the hospital."

Mount Marapi currently holds the second-highest alert level in Indonesia's four-tier system, prompting authorities to enforce a three-kilometer exclusion zone around its crater. Indonesia, situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences considerable volcanic and seismic activity due to the convergence of continental plates, hosting almost 130 active volcanoes.

Viral Video: Now, conversion of another temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad into animal farm sparks ourtage