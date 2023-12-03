Viral Video: Now, conversion of another temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad into animal farm sparks ourtage

The conversion of temples in Ahmadpur Lumma town, Pakistan, into a madrassa, mosque, and an animal farm has stirred a contentious debate on religious tolerance, cultural preservation, and the protection of sacred spaces.

Recent viral videos depicting the conversion of temples in Ahmadpur Lumma town, Sadiqabad, Pakistan, have sparked widespread outrage and concern. A day after video showcased how a Krishna temple was transformed into a madrassa and mosque, a clip revealing how another temple in the same town was repurposed as an animal farm has gone viral on X. These incidents have ignited controversy and raised questions about the preservation of religious diversity and cultural heritage.

Sunday's viral video featured a once sacred space, which is now home to cattle, goats, ducks, and chickens, raising further concerns about the respect and preservation of religious sites. This development has added fuel to the ongoing debate about the protection of cultural heritage and the need to address issues of communal harmony.

On Saturday, a video showcased a statue of Lord Krishna at the front of the temple, which has now been defaced, and provides an account of the transformation from a Hindu place of worship to an Islamic educational institution.

The dual incidents have prompted a wave of public outcry, with many expressing their dismay and displeasure over the conversion of temples into spaces serving purposes contrary to their original intent.

