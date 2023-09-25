Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months

    On Monday, US Embassy in India released a post on X revealing the information of record number of student visa approvals for Indian students. According to the data presented, 1 in 4 student visas worldwide were issued in India.

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    In a significant development, the US Embassy in India revealed a remarkable surge in student visa approvals for Indian students. During the months of July, August, and September, the US Embassy approved an unprecedented 90,000 student visas, signifying a substantial increase in Indian students pursuing education in the United States.

    The summer season in the United States traditionally marks the arrival of students, including those admitted to prestigious Ivy League universities. Among the international student community, Indian students constitute the largest group in North America, with only Chinese students approaching comparable numbers.

    On Monday, US Embassy in India released a post on X revealing the information of record number of student visa approvals for Indian students. According to the data presented, 1 in 4 student visas worldwide were issued in India.

    US Embassy in India wrote, "The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India!"

    "Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That's a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time."

    In the previous year, 125,000 Indian student visas saw approval from the US Embassy. While in this year till August, 200,000 Indian students are enrolled in US academic institutions accounting for a 20 percent representation in the International Students category.

    The US Embassy in India also gave best wishes to all the students who chose the United States for their higher education. The US still is the undisputed top destination for the majority of the International students let alone Indian students.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details AVV

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details

    Highly risky China's 'batwoman' issues stark warning of future coronavirus-like outbreaks snt

    'Highly risky': China's 'batwoman' issues stark warning of future coronavirus-like outbreaks

    world tourism day 2023 Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth snt

    Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth

    Niijar Killing Exclusive Interview with Canada India Foundation National Convener Ritesh Malik gcw

    India-Canada Row Over Khalistani Terrorist: ‘Worst period ever in bilateral relations’

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos snt

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos

    Recent Stories

    Does drinking beer really reduce Kidney stones? vkp

    Does drinking beer really reduce Kidney stones?

    They will be uprooted PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA AJR

    'They will be uprooted': PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA

    Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon: 7 Wonders of the Ancient world ATG EAI

    Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon: 7 Wonders of the Ancient world

    Breathtaking! Clay artist infuses Gauri Ganesha with Kailasa's essence vkp

    Breathtaking! Clay artist infuses Gauri Ganesha with Kailasa's essence

    cricket Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH osf

    Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon