Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months

On Monday, US Embassy in India released a post on X revealing the information of record number of student visa approvals for Indian students. According to the data presented, 1 in 4 student visas worldwide were issued in India.

In a significant development, the US Embassy in India revealed a remarkable surge in student visa approvals for Indian students. During the months of July, August, and September, the US Embassy approved an unprecedented 90,000 student visas, signifying a substantial increase in Indian students pursuing education in the United States.

The summer season in the United States traditionally marks the arrival of students, including those admitted to prestigious Ivy League universities. Among the international student community, Indian students constitute the largest group in North America, with only Chinese students approaching comparable numbers.

On Monday, US Embassy in India released a post on X revealing the information of record number of student visa approvals for Indian students. According to the data presented, 1 in 4 student visas worldwide were issued in India.

US Embassy in India wrote, "The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India!"

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That's a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time."

In the previous year, 125,000 Indian student visas saw approval from the US Embassy. While in this year till August, 200,000 Indian students are enrolled in US academic institutions accounting for a 20 percent representation in the International Students category.

The US Embassy in India also gave best wishes to all the students who chose the United States for their higher education. The US still is the undisputed top destination for the majority of the International students let alone Indian students.