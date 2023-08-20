Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy rises to second spot in Republican race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis witnessed a huge fall as he currently stands at 10 per cent according to Emerson College Polling, while political novice Vivek Ramaswamy has risen to the second spot.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has gradually risen among the top Republican choices in the US Presidential race despite not being nationally known when he entered the race. In a recent survey, the author of "Woke Inc." tied for second place with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential field.

According to a report published by Emerson College, DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied for second place with 10% each, following former president Donald Trump, who had 56% of the vote. DeSantis had registered 21 per cent in June.

The Hill reported that pollsters discovered somewhat more "shaky support" among DeSantis supporters than among Ramaswamy backers. Only a third of DeSantis supporters said they would certainly vote for him, compared to almost half of Ramaswamy supporters.

Who is Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy, a young, rich and lesser-known tech entrepreneur who calls wokeism a national threat, launched his 2024 presidential bid during a live interview on Fox News’s prime time show in February this year.

Ramaswamy is the youngest prominent Republican presidential contender, having turned 38 very recently. He was born in Ohio to Indian immigrants, graduated from Harvard University with a degree in biology, and subsequently completed Yale Law School.

He became wealthy after founding a biotech business, established an asset management company last year, and is the author of many books, including Woke, Inc. Ramaswamy maintains that he is the only candidate in the GOP field who can deliver the landslide victory that the country needs in 2024.