    Bharatanatyam performance in front of Washington Monument goes viral; WATCH

    The amazing Bharatanatyam performer Swathi Jaisankar posted the video on Instagram, and it captured the attention of viewers. She is seen dancing flawlessly outside Washington Monument.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    A video of a woman performing Indian Classical Dance Bharatanatyam in front of the iconic Washington Monument has gone viral on Instagram. People were enthralled by her amazing dance performance. The amazing Bharatanatyam performer Swathi Jaisankar posted the video on Instagram, and it captured the attention of viewers. In the video, Jaisankar can be seen effortlessly executing the ancient dancing style to the tune of a song. She can hear the support of the audience behind her, which energises the performance.

    In the caption of the post, Jaisankar wrote, "Did a quick spontaneous choreography to this jathi during my trip to DC! Shoutout to the sweetest crowd."

    The video was posted on June 9 on Instagram. It has received around eight lakh views since it was shared. Additionally, the share has received nearly 51,000 views. Many people even commented on the post to share their opinions about her dance.

    One wrote, "Wonderful dance with a beautiful background. Great enthusiasm from the bystanders too. How could they not enjoy this!" A second commented, "Just so beautifully done! And those foot claps took my heart away."

    A third said, "Wow! What footwork and mudra! Beautiful stance and postures." "How you did this beautiful choreography spontaneously is incomprehensible to me," expressed a fourth.

