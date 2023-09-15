Indian man faces prosecution in Singapore for biting off colleague's finger

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thangarasu Rengasamy lost his cool under the influence of alcohol when Nagooran Balasubramanian and Ramamoorthy Anantharaj were having a chat. An angry Thangarasu Rengasamy warned to keep the volume down.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident that occurred in Singapore, an Indian man faced prosecution for a violent altercation in which he bit off a portion of his co-worker's finger during a party in April of this year.

    Thangarasu Rengasamy, employed as an excavator operator, had consumed alcohol and subsequently committed this gruesome act. Rengasamy, an Indian national, admitted to the charge of voluntarily causing serious injury to his colleague Nagooran Balasubramanian, also an Indian national. The two were known to socialize together, and the incident took place at their dormitory while they were drinking with another co-worker, Ramamoorthy Anantharaj.

    Thangarasu Rengasamy lost his cool under the influence of alcohol when Nagooran Balasubramanian and Ramamoorthy Anantharaj were having a chat. An angry Thangarasu Rengasamy warned to keep the volume down.

    Thangarasu Rengasamy then got up and tried to beat Ramamoorthy Anantharaj. That is when Nagooran Balasubramanian tried to separate both. In the process, Nagooran Balasubramanian's left index finger got in the mouth of Thangarasu Rengasamy.

    Thangarasu Rengasamy bit off the left index finger and didn't let it go for a few minutes. Nagooran Balasubramanian’s left index finger was bleeding when he finally called the police on Thangarasu Rengasamy. Nagooran Balasubramanian was taken to a hospital where surgery on the finger was suggested.

    Deputy Public Prosecutor Cai Chenghan had asked for Thangarasu Rengasamy to be jailed for the misbehavior which caused permanent damage to Nagooran Balasubramanian. While treatment in hospital, the doctors couldn’t find the severed part of Nagooran Balasubramanian's severed finger.

    Cai Chenghan said, "The victim will likely be permanently inconvenienced, given the nature of his profession as an electrical engineering technician." Thangarasu Rengasamy could be looking at a jail time of up to 10 years.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
