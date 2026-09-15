Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 51 visited Yangon to bolster maritime cooperation with Myanmar for a secure IOR. Concurrently, the 5th India-Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise (IMBAX) commenced in Meghalaya to enhance interoperability.

India and Myanmar are strengthening maritime cooperation and mutual understanding, with Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 51 making a port call at Yangon, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said on Tuesday.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The port call is part of India's efforts to deepen maritime cooperation with neighbouring countries and contribute to a safe and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“INS Karmuk and LCU 51 made a port call at Yangon, Myanmar as a part of India's vision to strengthen Maritime Cooperation and mutual understanding with our neighbours,” the Andaman & Nicobar Command said in a post on X. “These interactions contribute towards maintaining a safe and secure Maritime Environment in the Indian Ocean Region and realising Indian Navy's vision as the preferred security partner,” it added.

#BridgesOfFriendship INS Karmuk and LCU 51 made a port call at Yangon, Myanmar as a part of India's vision to strengthen Maritime Cooperation and mutual understanding with our neighbours. These interactions contribute towards maintaining a safe and secure Maritime Environment in… pic.twitter.com/HAyjNnhRD7 — Andaman & Nicobar Command (@AN_Command) September 15, 2026

The engagement underscores India's focus on enhancing maritime partnerships with countries in its extended neighbourhood and promoting greater coordination to address common maritime security challenges in the IOR.

Bilateral Army Exercise IMBAX Commences

As cooperation deepens across various sectors, India and Myanmar also commenced the 5th edition of the India-Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise IMBAX on Tuesday at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya.

Exercise #IMBAX 2026 🇮🇳🤝🇲🇲 The 5th edition of the #India–#Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise #IMBAX commenced today at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya. The 14-day exercise is being conducted from 15 to 28 September 2026. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability… pic.twitter.com/eXLHeGsvQs — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 15, 2026

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said, “The 14-day exercise is being conducted from September 15 to 28. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and synergy for the conduct of operations under the United Nations mandate through joint training between both armies.”

It underlined how the exercise will also provide an opportunity to exchange operational experiences and best practices, while strengthening mutual understanding, camaraderie and military-to-military cooperation.

“Exercise IMBAX also provides an opportunity for the participating contingent to witness a variety of indigenous weapons and equipment in use by the Indian Army, aligned with the vision of #JAIseVIJAY. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of both nations towards promoting peace, stability and security in the region,” the post added.

(ANI)