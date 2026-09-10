Former Sri Lankan cricket star Aravinda de Silva hailed Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit, calling India a 'big brother neighbour'. Singh reciprocated, describing the bilateral ties as a relationship of 'hearts and souls'.

A 'Big Brother Neighbour'

Former Sri Lankan cricket legend Aravinda de Silva on Wednesday extended a welcome to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s for his ongoing official visit to Sri Lanka, calling the bilateral relationship pivotal for the island nation and characterising India as its "closest and big brother neighbour".

Speaking with ANI on the significance of the high-level engagement between the two neighbouring nations, de Silva expressed optimism over the visit, noting that a visit by an Indian defence minister comes after a long hiatus. "I think it's great to see such a personality visiting Sri Lanka, and especially after a long layoff for, I think, over 30-odd years," de Silva said. Underlining the strategic and historical ties connecting both nations, the former cricketer emphasised the importance of maintaining strong bilateral cooperation at this critical juncture. "And I think this bilateral relationship is a very important one, being our closest and big brother neighbor," de Silva stated. "So, I guess uh this is a very important juncture of our country."

India to Stand 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' with Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Sri Lanka in difficult times, describing the bilateral relationship as one of “hearts and souls” and highlighting New Delhi’s role as the island nation’s first responder.

Addressing Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India and Sri Lanka are “civilisational twins”, sharing centuries of history, culture and heritage, and described Sri Lanka as one of India’s “closest friends and valuable partners”. “India has always been the first responder during the difficult times, and I assure you that we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Sri Lankan friends. We strongly believe that real friends stand by each other in thick and thin. Our relationship is of hearts and souls,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister recalled India’s swift response following Cyclone Ditwah last year, when New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to support Sri Lanka. He said concerted efforts by the Indian Armed Forces and Sri Lankan government agencies helped save lives, restore connectivity and deliver relief and medical assistance.

'Neighbourhood First' Policy

Singh said Sri Lanka remains central to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Dissanayake and congratulated him on completing two years in office, saying Modi looks forward to continuing to work closely with him to further strengthen the special relationship between the two countries.

“Under your leadership, our bilateral relations have received a fresh impetus. A lot of credit goes to your drive and leadership towards the deepening of our bilateral relations. We greatly value your friendship and support,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said he was confident that with Dissanayake’s vision and support, India-Sri Lanka ties would reach new heights, benefiting the two countries, their people and the wider region. (ANI)