The 9th ASEAN–India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture in New Delhi reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a food-secure, sustainable, and resilient agricultural future, with a strong emphasis on practical, farmer-centred cooperation.

Future Plans and Strategic Frameworks

The 9th ASEAN–India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry, held on Wednesday in New Delhi, reaffirmed India and ASEAN’s shared commitment to building a more food-secure, sustainable and resilient agricultural future. Co-chaired by Francisco P Tiu Laurel, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, The Philippines, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the Meeting placed strong emphasis on practical, farmer-centred cooperation and strengthening the ASEAN–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in agriculture and forestry.

According to an official release, the Ministers welcomed ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future and the ASEAN Food, Agriculture and Forestry Sectoral Plan 2026–2030 as strategic frameworks for advancing sustainable and resilient development. They also looked forward to the adoption and implementation of the ASEAN–India Medium-Term Plan of Action for Cooperation in Agriculture and Forestry 2026–2030, with priorities spanning policy dialogue, digital innovation, technology cooperation, joint research, capacity building and farmer exchanges.

Key Areas for Cooperation

The Meeting identified climate-resilient agriculture, low-emission rice, water productivity, AI-enabled digital agriculture, soil health, food safety, post-harvest management, circular bioeconomy, agroforestry and resilient value chains as key areas for practical and scalable cooperation.

The Ministers also stressed stronger linkages among research institutions, technology developers, extension agencies, the private sector and farmers to accelerate the wider adoption of agricultural innovations. The Meeting further emphasised strengthening market connectivity, value addition and agricultural and forestry logistics, while recognising the need for greater collaboration to address emerging challenges such as climate change, extreme weather events, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, input-market volatility, trade disruptions, and transboundary pests and diseasesm, the release noted.

Symbolic Unveiling and Delegation Visit

A significant highlight was the unveiling of the ‘India–ASEAN Friendship Spike for Agriculture and Forestry’, symbolising the enduring partnership and shared commitment of India and ASEAN towards agricultural and forestry cooperation.

As part of the programme, the visiting dignitaries visited the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, including the Centre of Protected Cultivation, Pearl Millet and rice fields, Nanaji Deshmukh Phenomics Facility and the Gene Bank of ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR). The visit provided the delegation an insight into India’s advances in crop research, modern agricultural practices and conservation of plant genetic resources. The delegation was led by ML Jat, Secretary, DARE & Director General, ICAR.

Fostering Research and Industry Linkages

The ASEAN Ministers/Heads of Delegation also engaged in high-level interactions with Indian scientists, researchers and business/industry representatives, fostering stronger linkages for research, innovation, technology exchange and industry collaboration in agriculture and forestry.

The Meeting agreed that the 10th ASEAN–India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry will be convened in 2028.

Preparatory Working Group Meeting

Meanwhile, the 10th ASEAN–India Agriculture Working Group Meeting was held on Tuesday in New Delhi, bringing together 45 delegates from 11 ASEAN Member States for deliberations focused on strengthening ASEAN–India cooperation in agriculture and forestry, the release noted. The Working Group Meeting was co-chaired by India and the Philippines, with India led by ML Jat, Secretary, DARE & Director General, ICAR, and the Philippines representing the Chair of ASEAN.

Exhibition Showcases Indian Agricultural Advances

An exhibition organised on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting showcased ICAR technologies across Natural Resource Management, ICT, Animal Science, Fisheries Science and Horticultural Science, highlighting India’s advances in sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture.

The exhibition featured soil health and resilient farming solutions; Kisan Sarathi, which supports 3.03 crore registered farmers across more than 3.5 lakh villages in 13 Indian languages through over 3,500 KVK experts and 4,500 ICAR scientists; the indigenous African Swine Fever vaccine and disease-forewarning systems; fisheries innovations including a 40–50-tonne, 120-day shrimp farming model; and horticultural technologies covering diversified crops, spices, value-added products and virus-free potato seed production through aeroponics.

A vibrant cultural programme was held on 8 September 2026 to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India, the release noted. (ANI)

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