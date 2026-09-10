New Delhi will host the Global Dryland Congress 2026 from Sept 10-12, themed ‘Transforming Dryland Agriculture with South–South Cooperation’. Organised by ICAR and ICRISAT, it also marks the 50th anniversary of their partnership.

The world’s scientific, policy and farming communities working on drylands will convene the three-day Global Dryland Congress 2026, themed ‘Transforming Dryland Agriculture with South–South Cooperation’, in New Delhi from September 10–12, 2026. According to an official release, jointly organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the Congress will be held at the National Agricultural Science Complex and doubles as a milestone celebration of 50 years of ICAR–ICRISAT partnership.

A Critical Moment for Drylands

The Congress arrives at a critical moment. Drylands span about 45 percent of the world's land surface and are home to over two billion people, many of them smallholder farmers confronting climate variability, land degradation, water scarcity and shifting markets.

Congress Structure and Deliberations

Over three days, more than 800 scientists, policymakers, farmer representatives and development partners from across Asia, Africa and the Americas will deliberate on six themes, breeding, climate resilience, nutrition and markets, farming systems, seed systems, and gender and youth inclusion, through panel discussions, keynote and lead presentations, parallel sessions and poster exhibitions.

Key Events and Expected Outcomes

The Congress will also commemorate the United Nations Day for South, South Cooperation on its final day, with a special ceremony and dedicated sessions on advancing South–South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) in agricultural research, convened jointly with CGIAR. Proceedings will culminate in the adoption of the Delhi Declaration on Dryland (3D), along with the announcement of new partnerships, MOUs and awards recognising outstanding contributions to dryland science.

Distinguished Guests and Speakers

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the Congress as Chief Guest, alongside Himanshu Pathak, Director General, ICRISAT; Cathy Reade CRISAT Board Chair, ML Jat, Secretary, DARE and Director General, ICAR; CGIAR Chief Scientist Sandra Milach, former ICAR Director Generals RS Paroda; Panjab Singh, T Mohapatra alongside Professor SG Mohammed, Director, Centre for Dryland Agriculture Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria and former ICRISAT Director General William Dar and other distinguished leaders, scientists and luminaries from across the globe advancing dryland agriculture. (ANI)