India delivers 2 HAL-made Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana

The delivery aims to enhance Guyana's capabilities in areas such as connecting remote regions, medical evacuation, disaster response, surveillance, reconnaissance, and troop transportation. The aircraft were acquired through a loan agreement between Guyana and India's Export-Import Bank.

Enhancing diplomatic ties further between the two countries, India delivered state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made two Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana. Announcing the development, Guyana’s President in a post on X said: “The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.”

The aircraft which arrived in Guyana on Sunday, will be used by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“A new chapter in India and Guyana bilateral relations! Two aircraft manufactured by @HALHQBLR were delivered to Guyana. These would help in connecting remote areas, medical evacuation and disaster response,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Known for its versatility and reliability, the Dornier 228 aircraft makes an ideal choice for a wide range of military and civilian applications.

The aircraft has a rugged design and superior performance capabilities. It is well-suited for a number of missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, medical evacuation, and transport operations.

Earlier, Guyana's Finance Minister and the Deputy General Manager of EXIM Bank inked a deal for a USD 23.27 million loan from India's Export-Import Bank.

The loan facilitates the acquisition of aircraft crucial for maritime patrols and troop transportation.

India has previously provided similar aircraft to neighbouring countries like Maldives and Sri Lanka, highlighting its commitment to regional security and cooperation.