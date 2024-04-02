Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India delivers 2 HAL-made Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana

    The delivery aims to enhance Guyana's capabilities in areas such as connecting remote regions, medical evacuation, disaster response, surveillance, reconnaissance, and troop transportation. The aircraft were acquired through a loan agreement between Guyana and India's Export-Import Bank.

    India delivers 2 HAL-made Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 7:27 AM IST

    Enhancing diplomatic ties further between the two countries, India delivered state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made two Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana. Announcing the development, Guyana’s President in a post on X said: “The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.”

    The aircraft which arrived in Guyana on Sunday, will be used by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

    “A new chapter in India and Guyana bilateral relations! Two aircraft manufactured by @HALHQBLR were delivered to Guyana. These would help in connecting remote areas, medical evacuation and disaster response,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

    Known for its versatility and reliability, the Dornier 228 aircraft makes an ideal choice for a wide range of military and civilian applications.

    The aircraft has a rugged design and superior performance capabilities. It is well-suited for a number of missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, medical evacuation, and transport operations.

    Earlier, Guyana's Finance Minister and the Deputy General Manager of EXIM Bank inked a deal for a USD 23.27 million loan from India's Export-Import Bank.

    The loan facilitates the acquisition of aircraft crucial for maritime patrols and troop transportation.

    India has previously provided similar aircraft to neighbouring countries like Maldives and Sri Lanka, highlighting its commitment to regional security and cooperation.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 7:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Sri Lanka says Katchatheevu issue 'settled', signed by 'wise persons' from Colombo and New Delhi

    EXCLUSIVE! Sri Lanka says Katchatheevu issue 'settled', signed by 'wise persons' from Colombo and New Delhi

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH)

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report snt

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales snt

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales

    Recent Stories

    Drishyam to Omkara-7 best films of Ajay Devgn RBA

    Drishyam to Omkara-7 best films of Ajay Devgn

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early RBA

    International Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know the signs of autism and how to act early

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported vkp

    Fire breaks out in automobile shop on JC Road in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 6 times the comedian made headlines RKK

    Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 6 times the comedian made headlines

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily horoscope for April 2, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Cancer

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon