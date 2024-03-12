Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports

    According to reports, 25 Indian troops stationed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have departed from Maldives, aligning with the agreed-upon start of the withdrawal on March 10.

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    India has commenced the withdrawal of military personnel overseeing surveillance aircraft operations in the Maldives, following the directive from the new pro-China president to vacate, as reported by local media on Tuesday.

    According to the Mihaaru newspaper, 25 Indian troops stationed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have departed from the archipelago, aligning with the agreed-upon start of the withdrawal on March 10.

    President Mohamed Muizzu, who assumed power in September, pledged to remove Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives for monitoring its extensive maritime border.

    After discussions with New Delhi, both parties reached an agreement to withdraw 89 Indian troops and their support personnel from the nation comprising 1,192 tiny coral islands by May 10.

    Mihaaru reported that Indian civilian staff, who have already arrived, will operate the three Indian aircraft, including two helicopters and one fixed-wing plane.

    While there has been no official confirmation from either Maldivian or Indian authorities, Mihaaru stated that the Maldivian National Defence Force acknowledged the commencement of the Indian withdrawal.

    The Maldives recently entered into a "military assistance" agreement with China as Indian troops prepared to depart from the region. The Maldivian defense ministry stated that the pact aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, with China providing training to Maldivian personnel under the agreement.

    India has expressed concerns about China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean, as well as its influence in the Maldives and neighboring Sri Lanka. Both island nations, strategically positioned along crucial east-west international shipping routes, hold significance in regional geopolitics.

    Since Muizzu's electoral victory in September, relations between Male and New Delhi have cooled. While India considers the Indian Ocean archipelago within its sphere of influence, the Maldives has increasingly aligned with China, its largest external creditor.

    In January, Muizzu visited Beijing and inked numerous infrastructure, energy, marine, and agricultural agreements. He has refuted claims of seeking to alter the regional balance by substituting Indian troops with Chinese forces.

    India recently announced plans to strengthen its naval forces on the "strategically important" Lakshadweep islands, situated approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the Maldives.

    The Indian navy stated that the naval unit stationed on the island of Minicoy would enhance "operational surveillance" of the region.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower snt

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his truck?

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his car?

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever' AJR

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever'

    Israel Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York? AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York?

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa vkp

    Nine dead, 78 severely ill after consuming sea turtle meat in Zanzibar, East Africa

    Recent Stories

    Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana AJR

    BREAKING: Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory' AJR

    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory'

    'War 2': Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to complete shoot in 60 days? RKK

    'War 2': Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to complete shoot in 60 days?

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA AJR

    'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon