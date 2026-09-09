An Indian woman in the United States shared a video after her brother's car had all four of its wheels stolen. The thieves left a note at the scene, blaming the property's management for lax security, which has since sparked a debate online about crime in the US.

An Indian woman living in the United States apparently got a reality check about life abroad when her brother's car was targeted by thieves. A user on X (previously Twitter) posted information on the event, alleging that the car's four wheels were taken. In addition to stripping the automobile, the robbers added insult to injury by leaving a letter at the site.

"At least 3 cars were vandalised on Crystal House property last weekend," the note read. "At least 3 cars had their wheels stolen this weekend."

"This cannot be prevented unless Crystal House Management gets serious about parking lot crime. Let them know this."

In the video, the woman said that when her brother woke up, all four of his car's wheels had been taken while it was parked. Although the post has now garnered popularity online, Asianet Newsable was unable to confirm the allegations because neither an official police record nor a statement from the local authorities had been made public. Furthermore, the precise location of the suspected theft is yet unknown.

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Social Media Reactions

Social media users sent a combination of condolences and helpful guidance. Many advised car owners to purchase wheel locks and parked-car security cameras, pointing out that these thefts are still a frequent problem in many regions of the nation. The insurance business in the USA is flourishing because there is a lot of crime there, yet there are other areas where crime is almost nonexistent.

"There is a lot of crime in the USA; that's why their insurance market is booming, also there are places with virtually no crime. Depends on where you are," one user wrote in the comments section.

"This wasn't exactly a theft; it was an attempt to train you. Wow, look-even the thieves there speak English, and he has a printer, too. After all those 'ifs and buts,' he even warns you to mend your ways," another user noted.