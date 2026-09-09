India voted for a UN resolution promoting equal-area map projections, stressing it supports the technical principle of accurately showing landmass sizes. New Delhi also firmly stated that this does not override its official maps of its territory.

India's Position on UN Map Resolution Outlining New Delhi's position during an official press briefing regarding the resolution adopted on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's statement focused squarely on the underlying technical and geographical principles of equal-area cartography. "The resolution is focused on the principle of equal-area maps. It does not endorse any map of any private party or any particular entity. The resolution is focused on the principle of having, giving weightage or giving credence to equal-area maps, so that, as we have said, the equal-area maps project or preserve the relative sizes of continental landmarks," Jaiswal said.Confirming that India had previously supported the measure during the Assembly vote, the spokesperson noted, "When this resolution was adopted, we favoured the resolution and voted in favour of the resolution. When the resolution was adopted in the UN General Assembly, we also made a statement where we clarified our position."This comes as India voted in favour of the UNGA resolution advocating for equal-area cartographic projections while firmly stating that its international boundaries, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must strictly adhere to India's official territorial maps. Responding to media inquiries regarding India's position on Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the adoption and core scope of the resolution. Clarifying India's submission alongside its vote, Jaiswal emphasised that supporting equal-area technical representations does not override national territorial sovereignty. Background of the 'Correct the Map' Resolution The UN General Assembly resolution stems from an African-led campaign to move away from the traditional 16th-century Mercator projection, which heavily exaggerates landmasses near the poles while visually shrinking equatorial regions such as Africa and South America. Rather than banning older maps or mandating a single alternative, the UNGA encourages governments, academic bodies, and technology firms to utilise equal-area options, such as the Equal Earth projection, when accurate relative land sizing is required.The measure passed with overwhelming global support, receiving 164 affirmative votes. Six nations, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, abstained, while the United States cast the sole vote against the resolution. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) India on Tuesday emphasised that equal-area map projections are essential to preserving the true relative sizes of continental landmasses, following the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the resolution titled “Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa”.Outlining New Delhi's position during an official press briefing regarding the resolution adopted on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's statement focused squarely on the underlying technical and geographical principles of equal-area cartography. "The resolution is focused on the principle of equal-area maps. It does not endorse any map of any private party or any particular entity. The resolution is focused on the principle of having, giving weightage or giving credence to equal-area maps, so that, as we have said, the equal-area maps project or preserve the relative sizes of continental landmarks," Jaiswal said.Confirming that India had previously supported the measure during the Assembly vote, the spokesperson noted, "When this resolution was adopted, we favoured the resolution and voted in favour of the resolution. When the resolution was adopted in the UN General Assembly, we also made a statement where we clarified our position."This comes as India voted in favour of the UNGA resolution advocating for equal-area cartographic projections while firmly stating that its international boundaries, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must strictly adhere to India's official territorial maps. Responding to media inquiries regarding India's position on Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the adoption and core scope of the resolution. Clarifying India's submission alongside its vote, Jaiswal emphasised that supporting equal-area technical representations does not override national territorial sovereignty.The UN General Assembly resolution stems from an African-led campaign to move away from the traditional 16th-century Mercator projection, which heavily exaggerates landmasses near the poles while visually shrinking equatorial regions such as Africa and South America. Rather than banning older maps or mandating a single alternative, the UNGA encourages governments, academic bodies, and technology firms to utilise equal-area options, such as the Equal Earth projection, when accurate relative land sizing is required.The measure passed with overwhelming global support, receiving 164 affirmative votes. Six nations, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, abstained, while the United States cast the sole vote against the resolution. (ANI)