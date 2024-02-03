Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 7 years in jail for marrying in 'un-Islamic' style - Love behind Bars?

Cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been found guilty of fraudulent and Un Islamic marriage. A Pakistan court slapped a seven-year prison sentence on the couple who are already in jail for a corruption case.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's woes are not ending anytime soon as he has been sentenced for a third time by a Pakistan court. In the latest development regarding a case on the marriage of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, a Pakistan court found the couple guilty of Un-Islamic marriage.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were married in 2018 just months after the latter's divorce from her 30-year marriage with an influential Punjabi. Khawar Maneka whose family holds power and influence in the Punjabi political circles slapped a case against the couple for Un-Islamic marriage.

Khawar Maneka claimed that he was leading a healthy married life until Imran Khan turned up. Following the divorce between Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, the latter quickly married Imran Khan. According to Islam, a woman must observe iddat after getting separated from their partner (in case of the death of partner/divorce). It is a three-month waiting period right after the separation from the partner.

Khawar Maneka revealed that Bushra Bibi didn't observe the iddat period and appealed to the court to take action for the un-Islamic marriage. However, Imran Khan's lawyer made the point that Maneka was bringing the case to the public after 5 years and 11 months of marriage between Khan and Bibi.

But the Pakistan court found the cricketer-turned-politician and his wife guilty and sentenced both to 7 years in prison. This comes as a huge blow to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi who were already sentenced to 14 years in prison after a court found them guilty in the Toshakhana corruption case where the couple received expensive gifts from various stakeholders while in office.