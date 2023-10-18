Gaza Hospital Attack: Israel shares Hamas conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday shared a recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night.

In a revealing phone conversation between two Hamas operatives shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following a rocket attack at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, intriguing details about the incident have emerged. The conversation sheds light on the complexity of the situation, with one operative expressing surprise and confusion about the rocket's origin and the targeted hospital's proximity to a cemetery.

The incident initially led to allegations that Israel was responsible for the blast, with conflicting reports regarding the number of casualties. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) promptly denied involvement in the incident, stating that a misfired rocket launched by Gaza-based terrorists, specifically the Islamic Jihad, had caused the explosion.

Here's the recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital on October 17:

Hamas Operative 1: I'm telling you this is the first time that we see a missile like this falling.

Hamas Operative 2: And so that's why they are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas Operative 1: What?

Hamas Operative 2: They are saying it belong to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas Operative 1: It's from us?

Hamas Operative 2: It looks like it!

Hamas Operative 1: Who says this?

Hamas Operative 2: They are saying that the sharpnel from the missile is local sharpnel and not like Israeli sharpnel.

Hamas Operative 1: What are you saying (name)?

Hamas Operative 2: But God Bless, it couldn't have found another place to explode?

Hamas Operative 1: Nevermind, yes, (name) they shot if from the cemetery behind the hospital.

Hamas Operative 2: What?

Hamas Operative 1: They shot it coming from the cemetery behind the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital, and it misfired and fell on them.

Hamas Operative 2: There's a cemetery behind it?

Hamas Operative 1: Yes, Al-Ma'amadani is exactly in the compound.

Hamas Operative 2: Where is it when you enter the compound?

Hamas Operative 1: You first enter the compound and don't go toward the city and it's on the right side of the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital.

Hamas Operative 2: Yes, I know it.

The phone conversation between the two Hamas operatives offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings and dynamics of the terrorist groups operating in Gaza. It underscores the secrecy and compartmentalization of information even among members of the same organization.

The attack on the Gaza hospital has sparked a blame game between Israel and Palestine, with each side accusing the other of being responsible for the horrifying tragedy, which has left nearly 500 people dead.

The explosion, occurring shortly before the planned visit of US President Joe Biden to Israel, has triggered international outrage and protests. Furthermore, US diplomatic attempts to garner support for Israel have been disrupted, as Jordan has canceled Biden's scheduled meeting in Amman on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Following an explosion at the hospital, which was among the 20 hospitals in northern Gaza facing evacuation after the Israeli military ordered civilians to move south, Hamas attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) countered by posting a series of videos claiming that a rocket intended for Israel misfired at precisely the same time (18:59) as the hospital was hit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that intelligence pointed to Islamic Jihad, an allied group of Hamas, as being responsible for the "failed rocket launch which hit the hospital."

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," Netanyahu posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post, he said, "The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children."

At least 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began on October 7 and Israel has been claiming that this was a result of Hamas using civilians as "human shields".

