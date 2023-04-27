Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm here because Donald Trump raped me,' US writer testifies before jury in lawsuit trial

    Writer E Jean Carroll told the jury on Wednesday that Donald Trump raped her nearly 30 years ago and when she wrote about it, he lied. "I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen," E Jean Carroll told jurors in federal court in Manhattan
     

    I am here because Donald Trump raped me US writer testifies before jury in lawsuit trial gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    A writer told a US civil trial that an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump three decades ago left her feeling “ashamed" and unable to have romantic relationships. “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me," E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan’s federal court, which was hearing a defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president.

    The 76-year-old Republican is up against a number of legal issues as he pursues a run for the White House. The case is only one of them.

    Carroll, a 79-year-old former advice writer for Elle magazine, is suing Trump, 76, for undisclosed damages. Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election.

    Also Read | US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday

    Her lawsuit concerns an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where she says Trump raped her before she could flee.

    Donald Trump, according to Carroll, defamed her by branding her rape allegation a fake, lie, and "complete con job" on his Truth Social media platform. He also said she was not his "type" and had made up the incident to sell her novel.

    She is also suing under the Adult Survivors Act of New York, which permits individuals to file lawsuits against accused abusers years after the statute of limitations has passed.

    In her testimony before the jury, the former Elle magazine editor detailed how a fortuitous encounter with Trump in the Manhattan store soon descended into violence.

    Also Read | 'They destroyed everything; looted us...' Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    “All his weight (was) against my chest. He pulled down my tights. I was pushing him back," Carroll told jurors from the witness stand. She made the claim for the first time in a 2019 New York Magazine excerpt from her book.

    After a New York legislation went into effect that allows victims of sexual assault a year to bring a lawsuit against their claimed perpetrators decades after attacks may have occurred, Carroll filed the complaint late last year.
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday anr

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday

    They destroyed everything; looted us Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    'They destroyed everything; looted us...' Indians rescued from Sudan share their ordeal

    Japanese spacecraft carrying UAE's Rashid rover makes unsuccessful landing; Report anr

    Japanese spacecraft carrying UAE's Rashid rover makes unsuccessful landing; Report

    London Skipping Sikh who runs marathons at 75 stuns with latest 26 2 mile run video goes viral gcw

    London's 'Skipping Sikh', who runs marathons at 75, stuns with latest 26.2 mile feat; video goes viral

    Operation Kaveri: Third batch of 135 Indians leaves Sudan for Saudi Arabia AJR

    Operation Kaveri: IAF C-130J aircraft evacuate 250 Indians from war-ravaged Sudan

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress seduces Nirahua wearing towel with her BOLD dance moves-WATCH RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress seduces Nirahua wearing towel with her BOLD dance moves-WATCH

    Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport say Indian returnees from Sudan

    'Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport...' say Indian returnees from Sudan

    Maharashtra BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses AJR

    Maharashtra: BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    MET Gala: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Indian stars who upped style game with intriguing outfits vma

    MET Gala: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Indian stars who upped style game with intriguing outfits

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon